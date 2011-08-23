JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa coach Peter de Villiers placed his faith in the core of the Springboks' 2007 World Cup-winning team when he announced his 30-man squad for this year's tournament on Tuesday.

De Villiers included 18 members of the 2007 squad while 12 of the players named, including captain John Smit, were in the starting XV when South Africa beat England 15-6 to clinch the title four years ago.

"The squad has a backbone of proven title-winning ability and experience as well as a strong component of new stars," De Villiers said in a statement.

The World Cup in New Zealand starts on Sept. 9.