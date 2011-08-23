JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) -
South Africa coach Peter de Villiers placed his faith in
the core of the Springboks' 2007 World Cup-winning team when he
announced his 30-man squad for this year's tournament on
Tuesday.
De Villiers included 18 members of the 2007 squad while 12
of the players named, including captain John Smit, were in the
starting XV when South Africa beat England 15-6 to clinch the
title four years ago.
"The squad has a backbone of proven title-winning ability
and experience as well as a strong component of new stars," De
Villiers said in a statement.
The World Cup in New Zealand starts on Sept. 9.
