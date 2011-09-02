By Ken Borland
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa's preparations
for their World Cup defence have been shaken by questions over
whether their highly-respected captain, hooker John Smit, is the
right man to once again lead them into battle, or whether his
presence will prove a telling weak link.
Smit's inspirational leadership and solid play were lauded
as being major factors in the Springboks' 2007 World Cup triumph
in France. Four years on, and many South Africans consider Smit
to be symbolic of that team's demise, his presence being blamed
for their slide from the peak of world rugby.
Smit's cause has not been helped by the form of his Sharks
team-mate and rival for the number two jersey, Bismarck du
Plessis, whose abrasive play and sheer physical presence have
won him many admirers.
South Africa's poor recent form - they have lost eight of
their 10 Tri-Nations matches against World Cup favourites New
Zealand and Australia in the last two years - has raised
questions over whether coach Peter de Villiers' decision to
retain most of the 2007 World Cup-winning squad is a wise one.
It will allow the Springboks to field a vastly experienced
team in New Zealand, with the likes of wings Bryan Habana and JP
Pietersen, centres Jean de Villiers and Jaque Fourie, scrumhalf
Fourie du Preez, flank Schalk Burger, locks Victor Matfield and
Bakkies Botha, and Smit knowing what it takes to beat the world.
But the change in law interpretations, now favouring the
attacking team retaining the ball, has been a blow to the
Springboks' formerly highly-effective kicking strategy and
suffocating defence, and it remains to be seen whether they can
adapt to a game that has become faster and more fluid.
South Africa's defence has also become alarmingly soft,
conceding 22 tries in last year's Tri-Nations and 11 in two
matches on the away leg this year, though it did stiffen in
their two matches at home, when their defensive line was
breached several times but they conceded just two tries.
While the "old guard" may be falling out of favour with the
fickle South African public, De Villiers has included some new
blood that has occasionally lifted the Springboks from their
slumber.
Prop Tendai Mtawarira and flanker Willem Alberts are
powerful ball-carriers, while exciting backs like Pat Lambie,
Francois Hougaard, Gio Aplon and Juan de Jongh are capable of
scintillating play.
But it is openside flanker Heinrich Brussow who will perhaps
be most crucial to South Africa's hopes. He is the only player
who has the pace and skills to match New Zealand's Richie McCaw
and Australia's David Pocock, who have proven to be the
Springboks' chief nemeses in the Tri-Nations.
But with a hard-driving forward pack, a powerful lineout, a
marvellous playmaker in Du Preez, and a history of being able to
win knockout games, the Springboks are optimistic they will
quickly return to winning ways in the World Cup.
South Africa open their World Cup campaign on Sept. 11
against Wales, their chief rivals in Pool D, although their
matches against Samoa and Fiji will be bruising encounters as
well.
