By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 5
WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Winger Bryan Habana smiles
when asked about the pressure of expectation on defending
champions South Africa ahead of the rugby World Cup in New
Zealand.
New Zealand's All Blacks enter the Sept. 9-Oct. 23
tournament as favourites to win on home soil, having not won the
World Cup since the first in 1987, but they are not the only
team under huge pressure to perform, Habana reminded reporters.
Tens of thousands of people gathered to farewell the
Springboks in Johannesburg, the country's president Jacob Zuma
basically ordered them to bring back the Webb Ellis cup, while
they're coming off a poor Tri-Nations campaign in which they
finished last for a second year in a row.
When the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament kicks off, they are
drawn to play Wales, Samoa, Fiji and Namibia in Pool D, which
many pundits rate the toughest of the four preliminary
groupings.
"Bar the physical side, the mental preparation for a World
Cup, of getting yourself ready, having a send-off in South
Africa where 65,000 people say goodbye, where you visit the
President and ... he tells you to bring the Cup back ... it's
fairly tough," Habana told reporters in Wellington on Monday.
"That expectation as South Africans, we're a very proud
nation. We're very proud of our rugby. It's one of the big
sports that has been able to unite the country.
"(It's a) tough challenge that we get laid on us as South
Africa, but the pressure we put on ourselves as Springboks is
much more pressure than anyone else puts on us."
Habana, like his team mates over the weekend, said the
Springboks had undergone gruelling final preparations following
their last Tri-Nations encounter, an 18-5 victory over the All
Blacks in Port Elizabeth.
"We did quite a bit of training and after the Tri-Nations we
had to refocus our energy and work on a couple of areas in our
game plan that needed to be addressed," he said.
"The coaching staff and conditioning staff definitely did
not hold back in our training the last couple of weeks."
Habana expected that preparation would hold the Springboks
in good stead for their Pool D clashes, starting against Wales
in Wellington on Sept. 11.
"After our game against New Zealand a couple of weeks ago
all of the focus went on the World Cup and on Wales," he added.
"(They are) a tough unit that we definitely respect and a
great challenge for us. The Welsh are very passionate and one of
the most fiery sides in world rugby and they bring a good
challenge to the table.
"We can't look any further than Wales. Everyone knows that
the way you want to go forward, you build and have to win seven
games if you want to win that little cup called Bill."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more stories