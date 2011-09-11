WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Replacement winger Francois
Hougaard scored a late try to give world champions South Africa
a nail-biting 17-16 victory over Wales in their rugby World Cup
Pool D clash on Sunday.
Frans Steyn also scored a tries for the Springboks, with
flyhalf Moren Steyn converting both tries and adding a penalty.
Wales fullback James Hook slotted three penalties and
converted rampaging number eight Toby Faletau's try.
Hook, however missed a late penalty, while flyhalf Rhys
Priestland also missed a dropgoal attempt that would have given
the Wales only their second victory over South Africa.
