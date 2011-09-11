WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Replacement winger Francois Hougaard scored a late try to give world champions South Africa a nail-biting 17-16 victory over Wales in their rugby World Cup Pool D clash on Sunday.

Frans Steyn also scored a tries for the Springboks, with flyhalf Moren Steyn converting both tries and adding a penalty.

Wales fullback James Hook slotted three penalties and converted rampaging number eight Toby Faletau's try.

Hook, however missed a late penalty, while flyhalf Rhys Priestland also missed a dropgoal attempt that would have given the Wales only their second victory over South Africa.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories