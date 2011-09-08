WELLINGTON, Sept 9 Springboks captain and hooker
John Smit was named on Friday to start his side's rugby World
Cup defence against Wales in their Pool D clash on Sunday with
Bismarck du Plessis dropped to the bench.
The captain's selection has been a bubbling issue for the
world champions given Smit's general play has been overshadowed
by his Sharks team mate Du Plessis.
Veteran lock Bakkies Botha was not considered after a
chronic Achilles tendon injury flared up during training, though
coach Peter de Villiers was still able to name the most
experienced Springboks side ever with a total of 815 caps.
Fullback Frans Steyn returns to the team missing the
Springboks' 18-5 victory over the All Blacks in their final
Tri-Nations match in Port Elizabeth last month with a hamstring
injury.
