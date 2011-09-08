WELLINGTON, Sept 9 Springboks captain and hooker John Smit was named on Friday to start his side's rugby World Cup defence against Wales in their Pool D clash on Sunday with Bismarck du Plessis dropped to the bench.

The captain's selection has been a bubbling issue for the world champions given Smit's general play has been overshadowed by his Sharks team mate Du Plessis.

Veteran lock Bakkies Botha was not considered after a chronic Achilles tendon injury flared up during training, though coach Peter de Villiers was still able to name the most experienced Springboks side ever with a total of 815 caps.

Fullback Frans Steyn returns to the team missing the Springboks' 18-5 victory over the All Blacks in their final Tri-Nations match in Port Elizabeth last month with a hamstring injury.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Auckland; Editing by Ed Osmond; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories