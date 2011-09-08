(Recasts, adds quotes, details)
Smit named to lead experienced Springboks side in Cup
opener
Frans Steyn, Burger return from injury
WELLINGTON, Sept 9 The Springboks stuck to their
word and confirmed they would concentrate on grinding down teams
in their rugby World Cup defence by naming a massive pack and
five forwards in the replacements for their Pool D opener
against Wales on Sunday.
In the buildup to the tournament which has developed into a
myriad of mind games and tactical bluffing by coaches and
players, the Springboks have said consistently they would play
to their strengths.
That involves playing territory, squeezing the opposition
inside their own half, allowing them to accumulate points
principally through flyhalf Morne Steyn's prodigious right boot
and coach Peter de Villiers all but confirmed they would play
that style against Wales.
"You like to play to your strengths and that's the reason we
went for that," de Villiers told reporters when asked about the
make-up of his matchday 22, which includes 16 World Cup winners.
"We know what we want to achieve out of this game and the
make-up of the bench actually goes for that.
"It's most important that you do what you want to do and try
to do it as good as you can for the challenge of it."
De Villiers also ended the controversy over the selection at
hooker with captain John Smit named in the starting lineup, with
the dynamic Bismarck du Plessis dropped to the bench.
BUBBLING ISSUE
Smit's selection had been a bubbling issue for the South
Africans given the inspirational hooker, widely considered the
best test captain in world rugby, has been overshadowed by the
play of his Sharks team mate du Plessis.
"The captain starts at number two," de Villiers said when
questioned about Smit's selection.
Veteran lock Bakkies Botha was not considered after a
chronic Achilles tendon injury flared up during training, though
de Villiers was still able to name the most experienced
Springboks side ever with a total of 815 caps.
The Springboks side that started the Tri-Nations match
against Australia last month had 810 caps.
Danie Rossouw has replaced Botha and will join vice-captain
Victor Matfield in the second row.
"Bakkies will always be a tough call," de Villiers said of
the 31-year-old's injury.
"But with Bakkies, its a long tournament and we'll assess
him again today and tomorrow."
Fullback Frans Steyn, another goal-kicking threat from long
distance, returns to the team after missing the Springboks' 18-5
victory over the All Blacks in their final Tri-Nations match in
Port Elizabeth last month with a hamstring injury.
Flanker Schalk Burger returns after missing the Tri-Nations
due to a thumb injury, while du Plessis, Gurthro Steenkamp and
Willem Alberts dropped out of the starting line-up from Port
Elizabeth.
De Villiers's five forwards on the bench include Ulster-based
lock Johann Muller, who could make his first appearance since
the third test against the British & Irish Lions in 2009.
