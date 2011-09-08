(Recasts, adds quotes, details)

* Smit named to lead experienced Springboks side in Cup opener

* Frans Steyn, Burger return from injury (Adds quotes)

WELLINGTON, Sept 9 The Springboks stuck to their word and confirmed they would concentrate on grinding down teams in their rugby World Cup defence by naming a massive pack and five forwards in the replacements for their Pool D opener against Wales on Sunday.

In the buildup to the tournament which has developed into a myriad of mind games and tactical bluffing by coaches and players, the Springboks have said consistently they would play to their strengths.

That involves playing territory, squeezing the opposition inside their own half, allowing them to accumulate points principally through flyhalf Morne Steyn's prodigious right boot and coach Peter de Villiers all but confirmed they would play that style against Wales.

"You like to play to your strengths and that's the reason we went for that," de Villiers told reporters when asked about the make-up of his matchday 22, which includes 16 World Cup winners.

"We know what we want to achieve out of this game and the make-up of the bench actually goes for that.

"It's most important that you do what you want to do and try to do it as good as you can for the challenge of it."

De Villiers also ended the controversy over the selection at hooker with captain John Smit named in the starting lineup, with the dynamic Bismarck du Plessis dropped to the bench.

BUBBLING ISSUE

Smit's selection had been a bubbling issue for the South Africans given the inspirational hooker, widely considered the best test captain in world rugby, has been overshadowed by the play of his Sharks team mate du Plessis.

"The captain starts at number two," de Villiers said when questioned about Smit's selection.

Veteran lock Bakkies Botha was not considered after a chronic Achilles tendon injury flared up during training, though de Villiers was still able to name the most experienced Springboks side ever with a total of 815 caps.

The Springboks side that started the Tri-Nations match against Australia last month had 810 caps.

Danie Rossouw has replaced Botha and will join vice-captain Victor Matfield in the second row.

"Bakkies will always be a tough call," de Villiers said of the 31-year-old's injury.

"But with Bakkies, its a long tournament and we'll assess him again today and tomorrow."

Fullback Frans Steyn, another goal-kicking threat from long distance, returns to the team after missing the Springboks' 18-5 victory over the All Blacks in their final Tri-Nations match in Port Elizabeth last month with a hamstring injury.

Flanker Schalk Burger returns after missing the Tri-Nations due to a thumb injury, while du Plessis, Gurthro Steenkamp and Willem Alberts dropped out of the starting line-up from Port Elizabeth.

De Villiers's five forwards on the bench include Ulster-based lock Johann Muller, who could make his first appearance since the third test against the British & Irish Lions in 2009.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Auckland; Editing by Ed Osmond; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories