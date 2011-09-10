(Repeats for extra codes)
WELLINGTON, Sept 10 South Africa play Wales in
the second Pool D match of the rugby World Cup on Sunday (times
GMT):
Where: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Capacity: 40,000
When: Sunday, Sept. 11 (kickoff 0830)
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Teams:
South Africa Wales
15-Frans Steyn 15-James Hook
14-JP Pietersen 14-George North
13-Jaque Fourie 13-Johnathan Davies
12-Jean De Villiers 12-Jamie Roberts
11-Bryan Habana 11-Shane Williams
10-Morne Steyn 10-Rhys Priestland
9-Fourie Du Preez 9-Mike Phillips
8-Pierre Spies 8-Toby Faletau
7-Schalk Burger 7-Sam Warburton (captain)
6-Heinrich Brussow 6-Danny Lydiate
5-Victor Matfield 5-Alun Wyn Jones
4-Danie Rossouw 4-Luke Charteris
3-Jannie Du Plessis 3-Adam Jones
2-John Smit (captain) 2-Huw Bennett
1-Tendai Mtawarira 1-Paul James
Replacements
16-Bismarck Du Plessis 16-Lloyd Burns
17-Gurthro Steenkamp 17-Ryan Bevington
18-CJ van der Linde 18-Bradley Davies
19-Johan Muller 19-Andy Powell
20-Willem Alberts 20-Tavis Knoyle
21-Francois Hougaard 21-Scott Williams
22-Butch James 22-Leigh Halfpenny
Coaches: Peter De Villiers Warren Gatland
- -
IRB ranking
South Africa 3
Wales 6
- -
Overall record:
Played: 25
Wins: South Africa - 23; Wales - 1 (Drawn - 1)
- -
Biggest wins:
South Africa 96-13 in 1998
South Africa 53-18 in 2004
South Africa 43-17 in 2008
Wales 29-19 in 1999
- -
Five most recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2010 Cardiff South Africa won 29-25
2010 Cardiff South Africa won 34-31
2008 Cardiff South Africa won 20-15
2008 Pretoria South Africa won 37-21
2008 Bloemfontein South Africa won 43-17
- -
(Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Alastair Himmer;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)