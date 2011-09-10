WELLINGTON, Sept 10 Injured Wales loose forward Ryan Jones told his team mates there were no second chances as they made their final preparations for their opening World Cup Pool D clash against South Africa on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Jones is struggling with a calf injury and is not expected to be fit until the last pool match against Fiji in Hamilton on Oct. 2, assistant coach Robin McBryde told reporters on Saturday.

"Ryan Jones spoke to the group this morning and he isn't even sure if he is going to take part in the World Cup and he just spoke of taking your chances when they come and making the most of your opportunites," McBryde said of Jones's message.

"We have to go out there and give ourselves a best shot."

McBryde said that "all going well" Jones should be available for their match against Fiji and beyond, should they advance out of Pool D, which also includes Samoa and Namibia and has been called the toughest in the tournament.

The future involvement of Jones, who missed the 2007 World Cup with a shoulder injury, could also depend on whether Wales suffer any other injuries in their loose forward mix against the Springboks.

"We have kept him here (and) he does have a realistic chance of taking part at this stage," McBryde said. "(But) it's very tough on him at the moment. Everyone is doing their best by putting their arm around him to keep him going.

"If anyone is showing true chracter at the moment it's Ryan Jones. He has shown true grit and if every player takes a leaf out of his book then we should do okay tomorrow night."

Wales have spoken consistently throughout the long buildup to their match that they felt the Springboks were there for the beating, given they have only lost their last three matches to the world champions by five, three and four points.

The Springboks also have had a poor Tri-Nations campaign, having finished bottom of the annual southern hemisphere competition for the second successive year, winning just one game in it in 2010 and 2011.

Wales, however, have won just one match in their 25 previous tests against the Springboks -- the 29-19 win at Millennium Stadium in June, 1999 when current All Blacks' coach Graham Henry was in charge.

McBryde said the key to winning their second game would be to ensure they do not allow Springboks flyhalf Morne Steyn kickable penalties and fall behind early.

"It would be very hard if we do fall behind early on.

"The type of game they play, they keep you deep in your own half and exert pressue on you, so we have to start well ...and every guy realises that at the moment.

South Africa assistant coach Gary Gold was well aware of the need for a good start and he doubted they would take their foot off, should they establish a good lead.

"I really dont think I've ever been involved in a game where the mindset is you want to take your foot off the pedal," Gold said.

"In the last couple of years you see that 20 points is not enough of a lead in a game of rugby, so I think most certainly, no, I would not want to see our team take their foot off the pedal.

"If you get yourself into a formidable position, you definitely want to power on and drive that final nail into the coffin."