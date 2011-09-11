(Adds details, quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Francois Hougaard scored a
late try as the Springboks begun their rugby World Cup defence
with a nail-biting 17-16 victory against a fired-up Wales side
who were unlucky not to snatch a win after domianting most of
the match.
"We're pretty happy to get off the board that way,"
Springboks captain John Smit said. "Wales played some good rugby
and kept us in our half ... but we took the chance when we got
it. Close game, nice to get through it."
The Springboks cast away their conservative play book in the
opening minutes, choosing to spread the ball wide, which was
rewarded when they stretched the Welsh defence on the left and
Frans Steyn barrelled through the tackle of Shane Williams and
over James Hook to score the opening try.
Flyhalf Morne Steyn converted from wide out to give the
world champions a 7-0 lead and ominuously looking like they were
going to run away with the match.
Wales, however, who had been mindful of allowing the
Springboks to consistently keep the scoreboard ticking over,
settled and spent the majority of the half inside South Africa's
territory.
They managed to capitalise on that advantage, despite
playing into a blustery, swirling, northerly wind, with two
James Hook penalties sandwiched between a successful Morne Steyn
penalty.
Another penalty attempt from Hook was not awarded by the
assistant referees, though television replays appeared to show
the ball had actually passed inside the posts.
The second half continued in the same vein with Wales again
dominating territory and possession, with Hook adding his third
penalty before the hard-running number eight Toby Faletau
crashed over in the 54th mintue.
Hook's conversion gave Wales a 16-10 lead with 25 minutes
remaining, though South Africa were stung into action stringing
together several phases with Hougaard scoring a try that was
converted by Morne Steyn to give the Springboks a 17-16 lead
with 15 minutes remaining.
Hook missed a long-range penalty, while flyhalf Rys
Priestland also missed a dropgoal attempt, either of which would
have given the Wales side only their second victory over South
Africa in 26 tests.
"We played really well and are bitterly disappointed we
didn't get the win, but we're getting closer. They're a class
team but we've been quietly confident all week," Wales captain
Sam Warburton said.
