* Hougaard late try seals win
* Controversial non penalty not a factor says Gatland
WELLINGTON, Sept 11
WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Francois Hougaard's late try
was the only scoring opportunity the Springboks needed in the
second half as they held on to sneak a 17-16 victory over a
desperately unlucky Wales in their rugby World Cup Pool D clash
on Sunday.
Hougaard, who had replaced Bryan Habana, took a pass from
scrumhalf Morne Steyn to score under the posts after a sustained
buildup in what was really the only time the world champions
threatened in the second half at Wellington.
Wales, however, could consider themselves unlucky not to
have recorded just their second victory in 26 tests over the
world champions with the assistant referees seemingly denying
them three points from a James Hook penalty in the first half.
Neither lifted their flags as the ball sailed high close to
the right upright, though television replays suggested it may
have actually just snuck inside the posts.
"I thought it was interesting at halftime when we went into
he tunnel and as coaches we were saying that we thought it went
over," Wales coach Warren Gatland told reporters.
"(South Africa fullback) Frans Steyn walked past us and said
'yeah I thought it went over as well'.
"Look it happens in sport ... you take the good with the
bad."
Despite that decision, flyhalf Rhys Priestland missed a
dropgoal attempt and Hook also missed a late penalty, both while
they were trailing 17-16, and the Springboks held on to ensure
they got their World Cup defence off to a winning start.
ENTERPRISING START
The Springboks cast away their conservative play book in the
opening minutes, choosing to spread the ball wide, which was
rewarded when they stretched the Welsh defence on the left and
Frans Steyn barrelled through the tackle of Shane Williams and
over Hook to score in the third minute.
Flyhalf Morne Steyn converted from wide out to give the
world champions a 7-0 lead and ominously looking like they were
going to run away with the match.
Wales, however, who had been mindful of allowing the
Springboks to consistently keep the scoreboard ticking over,
settled and spent the majority of the half inside South Africa's
territory.
They managed to capitalise on that advantage, despite
playing into a blustery, swirling, northerly wind, with a Morne
Steyn penalty sandwiched between two Hook penalties.
The second half continued in the same vein with Wales again
dominating territory and possession, with Hook adding his third
penalty before the hard-running number eight Toby Faletau
crashed over in the 54th minute.
Hook's conversion gave Wales a 16-10 lead with 25 minutes
remaining, though South Africa were stung into action stringing
together several phases with Hougaard scoring a try that was
converted by Morne Steyn to give the Springboks a 17-16 lead
with 15 minutes remaining.
Despite the score being closer than many suspected, the fact
the Springboks managed to pull out a victory from few scoring
opportunities and defending for much of the match showed they
would not be giving up their title lightly.
"It's really only about results at the World Cup,"
Springboks captain John Smit said.
"We didn't get much of a chance to play rugby. The
performance was not the best but it is a win and we will take a
lot out of that.
"A win in a World Cup like that is worth more than running
away with it by 40 points."
