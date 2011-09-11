(Recasts, adds details, quotes)

* Hougaard late try seals win

* Controversial non penalty not a factor says Gatland

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Francois Hougaard's late try was the only scoring opportunity the Springboks needed in the second half as they held on to sneak a 17-16 victory over a desperately unlucky Wales in their rugby World Cup Pool D clash on Sunday.

Hougaard, who had replaced Bryan Habana, took a pass from scrumhalf Morne Steyn to score under the posts after a sustained buildup in what was really the only time the world champions threatened in the second half at Wellington.

Wales, however, could consider themselves unlucky not to have recorded just their second victory in 26 tests over the world champions with the assistant referees seemingly denying them three points from a James Hook penalty in the first half.

Neither lifted their flags as the ball sailed high close to the right upright, though television replays suggested it may have actually just snuck inside the posts.

"I thought it was interesting at halftime when we went into he tunnel and as coaches we were saying that we thought it went over," Wales coach Warren Gatland told reporters.

"(South Africa fullback) Frans Steyn walked past us and said 'yeah I thought it went over as well'.

"Look it happens in sport ... you take the good with the bad."

Despite that decision, flyhalf Rhys Priestland missed a dropgoal attempt and Hook also missed a late penalty, both while they were trailing 17-16, and the Springboks held on to ensure they got their World Cup defence off to a winning start.

ENTERPRISING START

The Springboks cast away their conservative play book in the opening minutes, choosing to spread the ball wide, which was rewarded when they stretched the Welsh defence on the left and Frans Steyn barrelled through the tackle of Shane Williams and over Hook to score in the third minute.

Flyhalf Morne Steyn converted from wide out to give the world champions a 7-0 lead and ominously looking like they were going to run away with the match.

Wales, however, who had been mindful of allowing the Springboks to consistently keep the scoreboard ticking over, settled and spent the majority of the half inside South Africa's territory.

They managed to capitalise on that advantage, despite playing into a blustery, swirling, northerly wind, with a Morne Steyn penalty sandwiched between two Hook penalties.

The second half continued in the same vein with Wales again dominating territory and possession, with Hook adding his third penalty before the hard-running number eight Toby Faletau crashed over in the 54th minute.

Hook's conversion gave Wales a 16-10 lead with 25 minutes remaining, though South Africa were stung into action stringing together several phases with Hougaard scoring a try that was converted by Morne Steyn to give the Springboks a 17-16 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

Despite the score being closer than many suspected, the fact the Springboks managed to pull out a victory from few scoring opportunities and defending for much of the match showed they would not be giving up their title lightly.

"It's really only about results at the World Cup," Springboks captain John Smit said.

"We didn't get much of a chance to play rugby. The performance was not the best but it is a win and we will take a lot out of that.

"A win in a World Cup like that is worth more than running away with it by 40 points."

