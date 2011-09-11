* Hougaard late try seals win
* Controversial non penalty not major factor, says Gatland
(Recasts, adds more quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 11 Francois Hougaard's late try
to give South Africa a tight 17-16 victory over Wales on Sunday
sent a message to the rest of the teams at the rugby World Cup
that the holders are not going to relinquish their grip on the
Webb Ellis trophy easily.
The try was the only real scoring opportunity the world
champions got in the second half of the Pool D clash as the
Welsh dominated territory and possession and hammered away
continuously at the resilient line of green-shirted defenders.
Wales, who so nearly pulled off what would have been their
second victory in 26 tests against the Springboks, may also feel
hard done by after a controversial decision from the officials
cost them a potential three points.
Fullback James Hook, who slotted three penalties and
converted rampaging number eight Toby Faletau's try, was not
credited with another penalty despite television replays
suggesting the ball may have snuck inside the posts.
Several of the Welsh players said they felt the first-half
kick had been successful, as did their coach Warren Gatland.
"I thought it was interesting at halftime when we went into
the tunnel and as coaches we were saying that we thought it went
over," Gatland told reporters.
"(South Africa fullback) Frans Steyn walked past us and said
'yeah I thought it went over as well'. Look it happens in sport
... That's why we're all involved in it. You take the good with
the bad."
Gatland also pointed to two other missed opportunities his
side had to win the match as probably having more of an effect
on the outcome.
Flyhalf Rhys Priestland erred with a drop goal attempt and
Hook also missed a late penalty, both while they were trailing
17-16.
"That (first half) penalty was potentially costly, but we
missed a drop goal in front of the posts and James missed a shot
at goal (towards the end) that could have won it for us.
"That's the drama of sport, it's not all predictable."
ENTERPRISING START
Despite telling everyone they would play to their strengths
of creating pressure inside the opposition's half through a
tough forward pack and tactical kicking game, South Africa cast
away their conservative play book in the opening minutes.
They spread the ball wide and were rewarded when they
stretched the Welsh defence on the left and Frans Steyn
barrelled through the tackle of Shane Williams and over Hook to
score in the third minute.
Flyhalf Morne Steyn converted from wide out to give the
world champions a 7-0 lead and they looked like they were going
to run away with the match.
But Wales, who had been mindful of allowing the Springboks
to consistently keep the scoreboard ticking over, settled and
spent the majority of the match inside South Africa's territory.
They initially tried to spread the ball wide but found the
aggressive defensive line and individual rush defender cutting
down their options and their play became too lateral.
They then changed tactics with inside centre Jamie Roberts
coming from deep and hitting the ball flat, which gave them
momentum beyond the advantage line, while Faletau was also used
prominently to create go-forward.
Faletau's 54th-minute try gave the Wales fans hopes of an
upset, but it only served to sting the Springboks into action
and they strung together several phases with Hougaard finishing
off with a swan dive under the posts.
Morne Steyn converted to give the Springboks a 17-16 lead
with 15 minutes remaining and they held on for a morale-boosting
victory.
"It's really only about results at the World Cup,"
Springboks captain John Smit said.
"We didn't get much of a chance to play rugby. The
performance was not the best but it is a win and we will take a
lot out of that.
"A win in a World Cup like that is worth more than running
away with it by 40 points."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories