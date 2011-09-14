WELLINGTON, Sept 14 Winger Bryan Habana is the latest first-choice South Africa player who will miss the Springboks' rugby World Cup clash with Fiji on Saturday.

Habana sustained a slight knee injury in the world champions' 17-16 victory over Wales in their Pool D opener last Sunday in Wellington and would not be available for the Fiji match, a team spokesman said on Wednesday.

The flying winger joins veteran locking duo Victor Matfield (hamstring) and Bakkies Botha (Achilles), and centre Jean de Villiers (ribs), as confirmed absentees for the Fiji match.

Team doctor Craig Roberts told reporters on Monday that Matfield and De Villers were expected to be out for about 10 days.

Botha was more of a concern, having arrived in New Zealand with a chronic Achilles tendon injury that flared up in training and had not responded to treatment as well as hoped.

Coach Peter de Villiers said on Monday he may be forced to make a decision on Botha's World Cup "sooner rather than later."

De Villiers names his side on Thursday to play Fiji before they meet African neighbours Namibia on Sept. 22 and Samoa on Sept. 30.

Both of those games are in Albany at North Harbour Stadium.

