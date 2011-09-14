WELLINGTON, Sept 15 Veteran lock Bakkies Botha was a surprise inclusion in South Africa's team to play Fiji in their rugby World Cup Pool D match in Wellington on Saturday.

Botha has been troubled by a chronic Achilles tendon injury since he arrived in New Zealand and the Springboks' management had suggested all week that he might not be available for the match against the Pacific islanders.

Coach Peter de Villiers, however, was forced to leave out four of the players from the team that beat Wales 17-16 in South Africa's opening match in Wellington last Sunday.

Vice-captain Victor Matfield (hamstring), utility back Butch James (hip flexor), winger Bryan Habana (patella tendon) and centre Jean De Villiers (rib cartilage) were not considered while Johan Muller will have a late fitness test on a tight hamstring.

