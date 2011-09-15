* Botha surprise inclusion to face Fiji
* Youngster Lambie brought in at fullback
(Adds quotes)
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 15 South Africa lock Bakkies
Botha likened himself to "an old farm vehicle" that would take a
while to warm up but would ultimately be ready to play against
Fiji on Saturday after his recovery from a nagging Achilles
injury.
Botha was a surprise inclusion in the side named on Thursday
for the world champion Springboks who have been hit with a rash
of injuries ahead of their rugby World Cup Pool D clash.
"I will still feel a bit of stiffness but it's like old farm
vehicles in the morning, it smokes a bit when you start it up
but when you drive it around for half an hour and it gets hot,
it can go," 31-year-old Botha, who has been suffering a chronic
Achilles injury, told reporters with a smile on Thursday.
"Hopefully it will (be the same for me). I will definitely
start warming up before the others do."
Botha laughed when asked about the team's doubtful comments
about his recovery all week, which included coach Peter de
Villiers suggesting the lock's entire World Cup could be over.
"At this stage I'm very happy. I trained hard last week on
the rehab-ing side and the medical (team) did a lot of work on
my left Achilles," Botha said.
"I gave it a go on Tuesday morning and it was happy to get
through the training session.
"I'm going on to the pitch feeling good ... there is no
doubt in my mind (and) when I pull on that green and gold
jersey, I give eveything."
INJURY-PLAGUED
Botha's return to the pack will be welcomed by De Villiers,
who had to make four forced changes from the team that beat
Wales with vice-captain Victor Matfield (hamstring), utility
back Butch James (hip flexor), winger Bryan Habana (patella
tendon) and centre Jean de Villiers (rib cartilage) all ruled
out.
Replacement lock Johan Muller will undergo a late fitness
test on a tight hamstring. Francois Louw would replace him in
Wellington if he was ruled out, De Villiers said.
"We have a few injuries but I think it's a brilliant
exercise for (captain) John (Smit) to blood some of the other
players," De Villiers said.
De Villiers said that the versatile Danie Rossouw, who had
played lock and loose forward already this year for the
Springboks, would have the added responsibility of calling the
lineouts on Saturday.
Fullback Frans Steyn has moved to inside centre to cover for
Jean de Villiers' absence, with talented youngster Pat Lambie
coming into the side as the last line of defence while Odwa
Ndungane replaces Habana on the left wing.
Botha replaces Matfield in the second row, while Gurthro
Steenkamp and Tendai Mtawarira swap roles with Steenkamp
starting at loosehead prop while Mtawarira shifts to the bench.
The Springboks beat Wales 17-16 in their opening match while
Fiji beat Namibia 49-25. Samoa are the other team in the group
nicknamed the 'Pool of Death'.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories