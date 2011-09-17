WELLINGTON, Sept 17 South Africa sent out a
message they would not give up their hold on the Webb Ellis
trophy easily with a clinical 49-3 victory over Fiji in their
rugby World Cup Pool D match on Saturday.
Flyhalf Morne Styen scored a try and slotted five
conversions and two penalties for the world champions, who
tallied six tries in total to grab a bonus point.
Gurthro Steenkamp, Jaque Fourie, Frans Steyn, Tendai
Mtwarira and man of the match Danie Rossouw also crossed for the
Springboks, while Frans Steyn added a mammoth 58-metres penalty
in the first half.
Fiji inside centre Seremai Bai scored a first half penalty,
while left winger Naipolioni Nalaga had two tries disallowed --
the first for a forward pass and the second when he dropped the
ball over the line.
