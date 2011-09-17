WELLINGTON, Sept 17 South Africa sent out a message they would not give up their hold on the Webb Ellis trophy easily with a clinical 49-3 victory over Fiji in their rugby World Cup Pool D match on Saturday.

Flyhalf Morne Styen scored a try and slotted five conversions and two penalties for the world champions, who tallied six tries in total to grab a bonus point.

Gurthro Steenkamp, Jaque Fourie, Frans Steyn, Tendai Mtwarira and man of the match Danie Rossouw also crossed for the Springboks, while Frans Steyn added a mammoth 58-metres penalty in the first half.

Fiji inside centre Seremai Bai scored a first half penalty, while left winger Naipolioni Nalaga had two tries disallowed -- the first for a forward pass and the second when he dropped the ball over the line. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

