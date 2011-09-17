* South Africans clinical with scoring opportunites
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 17 South Africa took Fiji apart
in a clinical performance at the rugby World Cup on Saturday,
running in six tries to earn a 49-3 victory in their Pool D
match at the Wellington Regional Stadium.
The South Africans had tackled themselves to a standstill
last week against Wales on the way to 17-16 win and assistant
coach Gary Gold had said he did not want to endure a similar
performance against Fiji.
On Saturday, they took heed of Gold's advice to dominate the
breakdown and provided scrumhalf Fourie du Preez superb quality
ball to free his hard running backline and seize their scoring
opportunities when they arose.
"Fiji dominated the first 20 minutes and we missed five or
six tackles that gave them momentum in the game," Springboks
coach Peter de Villiers told reporters.
"We can't allow that going forward. We pride ourselves on
our defence and it worked pretty well in our favour but we must
be ruthless on defence."
Flyhalf Morne Steyn scored 21 points through a try, five
conversions and two penalties as the Springboks grabbed a bonus
point and went top of the "Pool of Death" that also includes
Wales, Samoa and Namibia.
After flyhalf Steyn surprisingly missed an early penalty
attempt, inside centre Frans Steyn opened the scoring with a
mammoth penalty from eight metres inside his own half.
Fiji inside centre Seremaia Bai equalised 10 minutes later
after the Springboks were caught offside at the ruck following a
sustained period of attack.
The South Africans, however, turned the momentum of the
match with an eight-minute period when they dominated the
breakdown, recycled the ball quickly and scored 15 points with
tries from loosehead prop Gurthro Steenkamp and centre Jaque
Fourie.
Morne Steyn converted Steenkamp's try and added a penalty as
the Springboks went out to a comfortable 18-3 lead, which Steyn
extended by three more points on the stroke of halftime.
Fiji again tried to play an up-tempo style after the break
but once Frans Steyn gathered a chip kick from openside flanker
Heinrich Brussow to score in the corner nine minutes into the
second half, the game effectively ended as a contest.
Morne Steyn scored his fifth international try when he
finished off another clinical attack inside the Fijian 22-metres
area, while replacement prop Tendai Mtawarira scored his first
test try, and man of the match Danie Rossouw crossed for a
well-deserved late score.
Fijian winger Naipolioni Nalaga had two tries ruled out, the
first for a forward pass and the second when he dropped the ball
while diving over the line.
"I think this week, South Africa were there and ready to
play," Fiji captain Deacon Manu said.
"They used their tactics accordingly. They were firing on
all cylinders today and that was tough to combat."
