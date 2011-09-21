Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
Sept 21 South Africa play Namibia in a Pool D match at the rugby World Cup on Thursday (times GMT):
Where: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland
Capacity: 30,000
When: Thursday, Sept. 22 (kickoff 0800)
Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)
Teams:
South Africa Namibia
15-Pat Lambie 15-Chrysander Botha
14-Gio Aplon 14-Danie Dames
13-Jaque Fourie 13-Danie van Wyk
12-Frans Steyn 12-Piet van Zyl
11-Bryan Habana 11-Heine Bock
10-Morné Steyn 10-Theuns Kotze
9-Francois Hougaard 9-Eugene Jantjies
8-Pierre Spies 8-Jacques Nieuwenhuis
7-Schalk Burger 7-Jacques Burger (captain)
6-Willem Alberts 6-Tinus du Plessis
5-Danie Rossouw 5-Nico Esterhuyse
4-Bakkies Botha 4-Heinz Koll
3-CJ van der Linde 3-Marius Visser
2-John Smit (captain) 2-Bertus O'Callaghan
1-Gurthro Steenkamp 1-Johnnie Redelinghuys
Replacements:
16-Chiliboy Ralepelle 16-Hugo Horn
17-Tendai Mtawarira 17-Jané du Toit
18-Francois Louw 18-Pieter Jan van Lill
19-Heinrich Brüssow 19-Rohan Kitshoff
20-Fourie du Preez 20-Ryan de la Harpe
21-Ruan Pienaar 21-Darryl de la Harpe
22-Juan de Jongh 22-Conrad Marais Coaches: Pieter de Villiers Johan Diergaardt
- -
IRB ranking:
South Africa 2
Namibia 19
- -
Overall record:
Played: 1
Wins: South Africa - 1; Namibia - 0
- -
Biggest win:
South Africa 105-13 in 2007
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2007 Cape Town South Africa won 105-13
- - (Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Ian Ransom)
