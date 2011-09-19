(Adds quotes, details)
* Winger and scrumhalf get the nod
* Habana eyes try record
TAUPO, New Zealand, Sept 20 South Africa coach
Peter de Villiers recalled winger Bryan Habana and named
Francois Hougaard at scrumhalf in two of five changes to his
starting lineup to face Namibia in their rugby World Cup Pool D
clash on Thursday.
Habana returns after recovering from a knee injury which
forced him out of the 49-3 win over Fiji on Saturday and takes
the place of JP Pietersen, who drops out of the matchday squad.
"Bryan brings some energy to the team. He's a bundle of
energy. I'm glad to give him a run again," De Villiers told
reporters at the team's base in Taupo on Tuesday.
The speedy winger will have the perfect opportunity to
overtake former scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen and become
the Springboks' record try scorer against the lowly Namibians,
but De Villiers was only focused on retaining the trophy.
"If you can give me one player on this team that will put
his interests above the interests of the team, then today I will
personally send him home," the coach said.
"If he gets his record-breaking try and we lose the game,
what does it mean to the team, and what does it mean at all to
be here?
"We all understand why we're here, and we'll work toward
that common goal."
Hougaard earns a start for the holders ahead of Fourie Du
Preez after two impressive performances from the bench,
including the match-winning try against Wales in the opening
17-16 win.
There was also a place in the side for winger Gio Aplon,
flanker Willem Alberts and tighthead prop CJ Van der Linde as De
Villiers resisted the opportunity to make wholesale changes to
his team that are expected to easily overcome Namibia.
Flanker Heinrich Brussow dropped to the bench to make way
for Alberts while winger Odwa Ndungane and prop Jannie Du
Plessis were rested for the Pool D clash after starting against
Fiji.
Hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle took the place of Bismarck Du
Plessis on the bench in the only other change to the matchday
squad.
Locks Victor Matfield (hamstring) and Johann Muller
(hamstring), centre Jean de Villiers (rib cartilage) and flyhalf
Butch James (hip flexor) were not considered for selection
because of injury.
KEEP WINNING
"I think our biggest challenge is to manage our players," De
Villiers said.
"We had two really bruising encounters. We are really
getting thin at the moment."
Hooker John Smit will lead the side in his 109th appearance
for South Africa, moving him one ahead of Matfield in the list
of most capped Springboks.
South Africa are heavy favourites to win Pool D and after
facing Namibia at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany, they
round off their group campaign against Samoa on Sept. 30.
If they do clinch Pool D it would likely set up a tricky
quarter-final against Tri-Nations champions Australia with hosts
and tournament favourites New Zealand probable last four
opponents should they make it through.
The runners-up in Pool D are likely to face a possibly
easier path to the final against Six Nation opposition but Smit
said he was only focused on winning the next match.
"That's the wonderful thing about a World Cup. There are so
many permutations and people trying to guess the routes and
pathways," Smit said.
"I think as a team if you try and think what might come, you
often lose sight of where you need to be going in the next
couple of minutes."
After just one win in this year's Tri-Nations, the
Springboks showed a big improvement in their dismantling of Fiji
in Wellington and De Villiers said he thought the team was
heading in the right direction.
"I think we certainly are making progress. In a World Cup,
if you can keep winning and improving there's enough weeks for
you to get into your perfect type of form."
Team:
15-Pat Lambie, 14-Gio Aplon, 13-Jaque Fourie, 12-Frans
Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Francois Hougaard;
8-Pierre Spies, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Willem Alberts, 5-Danie
Rossouw, 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-CJ Van der Linde, 2-John Smit
(captain), 1-Gurthro Steenkamp.
Replacements - 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Tendai Mtawarira,
18-Francois Louw, 19-Heinrich Brussow, 20-Fourie du Preez,
21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Juan de Jongh.
