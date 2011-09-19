(Adds quotes, details)

* Winger and scrumhalf get the nod

* Habana eyes try record

TAUPO, New Zealand, Sept 20 South Africa coach Peter de Villiers recalled winger Bryan Habana and named Francois Hougaard at scrumhalf in two of five changes to his starting lineup to face Namibia in their rugby World Cup Pool D clash on Thursday.

Habana returns after recovering from a knee injury which forced him out of the 49-3 win over Fiji on Saturday and takes the place of JP Pietersen, who drops out of the matchday squad.

"Bryan brings some energy to the team. He's a bundle of energy. I'm glad to give him a run again," De Villiers told reporters at the team's base in Taupo on Tuesday.

The speedy winger will have the perfect opportunity to overtake former scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen and become the Springboks' record try scorer against the lowly Namibians, but De Villiers was only focused on retaining the trophy.

"If you can give me one player on this team that will put his interests above the interests of the team, then today I will personally send him home," the coach said.

"If he gets his record-breaking try and we lose the game, what does it mean to the team, and what does it mean at all to be here?

"We all understand why we're here, and we'll work toward that common goal."

Hougaard earns a start for the holders ahead of Fourie Du Preez after two impressive performances from the bench, including the match-winning try against Wales in the opening 17-16 win.

There was also a place in the side for winger Gio Aplon, flanker Willem Alberts and tighthead prop CJ Van der Linde as De Villiers resisted the opportunity to make wholesale changes to his team that are expected to easily overcome Namibia.

Flanker Heinrich Brussow dropped to the bench to make way for Alberts while winger Odwa Ndungane and prop Jannie Du Plessis were rested for the Pool D clash after starting against Fiji.

Hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle took the place of Bismarck Du Plessis on the bench in the only other change to the matchday squad.

Locks Victor Matfield (hamstring) and Johann Muller (hamstring), centre Jean de Villiers (rib cartilage) and flyhalf Butch James (hip flexor) were not considered for selection because of injury.

KEEP WINNING

"I think our biggest challenge is to manage our players," De Villiers said.

"We had two really bruising encounters. We are really getting thin at the moment."

Hooker John Smit will lead the side in his 109th appearance for South Africa, moving him one ahead of Matfield in the list of most capped Springboks.

South Africa are heavy favourites to win Pool D and after facing Namibia at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany, they round off their group campaign against Samoa on Sept. 30.

If they do clinch Pool D it would likely set up a tricky quarter-final against Tri-Nations champions Australia with hosts and tournament favourites New Zealand probable last four opponents should they make it through.

The runners-up in Pool D are likely to face a possibly easier path to the final against Six Nation opposition but Smit said he was only focused on winning the next match.

"That's the wonderful thing about a World Cup. There are so many permutations and people trying to guess the routes and pathways," Smit said.

"I think as a team if you try and think what might come, you often lose sight of where you need to be going in the next couple of minutes."

After just one win in this year's Tri-Nations, the Springboks showed a big improvement in their dismantling of Fiji in Wellington and De Villiers said he thought the team was heading in the right direction.

"I think we certainly are making progress. In a World Cup, if you can keep winning and improving there's enough weeks for you to get into your perfect type of form."

Team:

15-Pat Lambie, 14-Gio Aplon, 13-Jaque Fourie, 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Francois Hougaard; 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Willem Alberts, 5-Danie Rossouw, 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-CJ Van der Linde, 2-John Smit (captain), 1-Gurthro Steenkamp.

Replacements - 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Francois Louw, 19-Heinrich Brussow, 20-Fourie du Preez, 21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Juan de Jongh.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Mark Meadows, To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories