ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 22 Bryan Habana scored his 39th test try as world champions South Africa inflicted the biggest defeat of the World Cup so far on their neighbours Namibia with a 87-0 Pool D hammering on Thursday.

Winger Habana broke his 15-month test drought in the 22nd minute of the first half to finally move ahead of Joost van der Westhuizen as South Africa's all time most prolific try scorer.

Although less convincing than their 49-3 victory over Fiji in their second pool game, 12 tries, all converted, saw the Springboks all but secure a place in the knockout stage before their final group game against Samoa.

Namibia, who lost 49-25 to Fiji and 49-12 to Samoa in their first two matches, made some sharp line-breaks but the Springbok cover defence held firm and they never really looked like getting the try their spirited display deserved.

