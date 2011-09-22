ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 22 Bryan Habana scored
his 39th test try as world champions South Africa inflicted the
biggest defeat of the World Cup so far on their neighbours
Namibia with a 87-0 Pool D hammering on Thursday.
Winger Habana broke his 15-month test drought in the 22nd
minute of the first half to finally move ahead of Joost van der
Westhuizen as South Africa's all time most prolific try scorer.
Although less convincing than their 49-3 victory over Fiji
in their second pool game, 12 tries, all converted, saw the
Springboks all but secure a place in the knockout stage before
their final group game against Samoa.
Namibia, who lost 49-25 to Fiji and 49-12 to Samoa in their
first two matches, made some sharp line-breaks but the Springbok
cover defence held firm and they never really looked like
getting the try their spirited display deserved.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories