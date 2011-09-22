(Adds quotes, details)
* Springboks run in 12 tries
* Habana scores record try
By Patrick Johnston
ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 22 Bryan Habana became
South Africa's record try scorer as the holders showed little
mercy in romping to a 12-try, 87-0 victory over lowly Namibia on
Thursday to edge within sight of a rugby World Cup quarter-final
berth.
The twice champions were far too good for their African
neighbours at the North Harbour Stadium with winger Habana
claiming his 39th Springbok try to end a 15-month drought and
move one ahead of former scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen.
The victory, their third after beating Wales and Fiji,
leaves South Africa in pole position to top Pool D and set up a
probable quarter-final against Tri-Nations champions Australia.
The Springboks face Samoa in their final Pool clash on Sept.
30 in Albany.
Although the win was never in doubt and the margin the
biggest in the tournament so far, the 16 handling errors,
including 10 in the first-half, concerned coach Peter de
Villiers who praised captain John Smit for rectifying the
problems.
"I am very pleased with what we achieved today. We started
off loose then got our act together," De Villiers told
reporters.
"All credit to John who regrouped the team. Great game."
Recalled winger Gio Aplon scored the opening try in the
seventh minute after a neat interception by Smit before Habana
raced in for the momentous second 15 minutes later from 40
metres after a teasing flat pass by lock Danie Rossouw.
De Villiers had opted to go with a number of first-choice
players in his lineup despite the inferior opposition and, in
the pack especially, the experience told.
Numerous scrum penalties conceded by Namibia near their line
resulted in referee George Clancy of Ireland awarding a penalty
try on the half hour.
The Springboks claimed the four-try bonus point seven
minutes later when centre Jaque Fourie collected a neat offload
by Frans Steyn in the tackle to run in under the posts.
Namibia have never won a World Cup game and, barring a
couple of bright linebreaks by flanker Tinus Du Plessis and
their quick winger Heine Bock, they never threatened as the
Springboks went in 31-0 up at halftime.
CUT APART
More tries followed in the second half as the Springboks
became more clinical after Smit's pep talk with inside centre
Frans Steyn finishing off after a neat pass from number eight
Pierre Spies.
However, there was a scare for the Springboks when lock
Bakkies Botha winced as he was helped from the field following
the try having been slow to get to his feet after being cut down
by a tackle in the move that led to the score.
Flyhalf Morne Steyn was again impressive with the boot, not
missing a kick as he contributed 20 points after converting his
own try from the touchline on the hour before exiting to the
replacements bench with 20 minutes to go.
Lively scrumhalf Francois Hougaard capped another bright
performance by diving over the line minutes later as Namibia,
having been beaten up in the scrums and at the breakdown by
impressive Springbok counter rucking, tired.
Huge holes were fast becoming routine in the Namibia defence
and the Springboks gratefully exploited them with replacement
Juan de Jongh crossing for two tries, Aplon and Hougaard
claiming their seconds and Rossouw barging over for a deserved
effort late on.
"Very disappointing," said Namibia captain Jacques Burger.
"We said coming in that we had to keep the mistakes down to
a minimum and we just made too many mistakes and a good side
like the Boks will cut you apart and that's what they did."
