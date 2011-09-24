AUCKLAND, Sept 24 Captain John Smit will be rested for South Africa's final World Cup group match against Samoa and lock Bakkies Botha could join him on the sidelines after suffering another injury, coach Peter de Villiers said on Saturday.

The Springboks lead Pool D after victories over Wales, Fiji and Namibia and are heavy favourites to win the group at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany on Friday and set up a probable quarter-final against Tri-Nations champions Australia.

The World Cup holders could even win the pool with a loss against Samoa, depending on other results, meaning De Villiers could afford to rest some of his other first-team players and not just hooker Smit.

"The one thing I can tell you today is that Bissie (Bismark du Plessis) will start. John needs a rest," De Villiers told reporters after a children's coaching clinic in Taupo.

"He's like Duracell (batteries) at the moment, he just keeps on going. Not that he squeals, but I have to manage him too."

Botha injured his Achilles before the World Cup and missed the opening 17-16 victory over Wales, returned for the 49-3 win over Fiji, but hobbled from the field as the Springboks thrashed Namibia 87-0 in Albany on Thursday.

"He's a worry at the moment. I don't think that Bakkies is where I want him to be," De Villiers said.

"He's such a valuable player in our side but a 90 per cent Bakkies won't be good enough. He'll have to be 100 per cent.

"He's in doubt for Samoa. We'll be guided by the medical team and by Bakkies himself."

Botha is not the only injury concern for the twice champions with second row Victor Matfield (hamstring) and centre Jean De Villiers (sore ribs) also a concern.

"We're hopeful," De Villiers said of the duo. "We've got a cut-off date of Sunday night."

NEW ZEALAND'S SECOND TEAM

In preparation for the final group clash De Villiers said he had given his side two unscheduled days off to recover from the injury problems.

"We didn't plan those days off but we're bruised and battered on the field," the coach said.

The Boks finished bottom of the Tri-Nations table last month but seem to be peaking once again in time for the World Cup, although De Villiers thought they were yet to reach their maximum.

"I don't think so. There's so much more to achieve. It all depends on where you put your peak, what you want to achieve more," he said.

"It's like going on a flight. You know where you want to be but everything up in the air causes you to go off your course. But the main thing is to land safely at the airport and we're on our way to the airport."

The coach was again critical of his team's performance against lowly Namibia on Thursday, recording the biggest winning margin of the tournament, ahead of a difficult challenge against Samoa, who stunned Australia in Sydney two months ago.

"Samoa is actually a revelation in world rugby. They're in the minds of the people. They were a minnow but they're not any more," he warned.

"Samoa is New Zealand's second team. They've been coached like New Zealand, they act like New Zealand, they play like New Zealand."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories