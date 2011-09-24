By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 24
AUCKLAND, Sept 24 Captain John Smit will be
rested for South Africa's final World Cup group match against
Samoa and lock Bakkies Botha could join him on the sidelines
after suffering another injury, coach Peter de Villiers said on
Saturday.
The Springboks lead Pool D after victories over Wales, Fiji
and Namibia and are heavy favourites to win the group at the
North Harbour Stadium in Albany on Friday and set up a probable
quarter-final against Tri-Nations champions Australia.
The World Cup holders could even win the pool with a loss
against Samoa, depending on other results, meaning De Villiers
could afford to rest some of his other first-team players and
not just hooker Smit.
"The one thing I can tell you today is that Bissie (Bismark
du Plessis) will start. John needs a rest," De Villiers told
reporters after a children's coaching clinic in Taupo.
"He's like Duracell (batteries) at the moment, he just keeps
on going. Not that he squeals, but I have to manage him too."
Botha injured his Achilles before the World Cup and missed
the opening 17-16 victory over Wales, returned for the 49-3 win
over Fiji, but hobbled from the field as the Springboks thrashed
Namibia 87-0 in Albany on Thursday.
"He's a worry at the moment. I don't think that Bakkies is
where I want him to be," De Villiers said.
"He's such a valuable player in our side but a 90 per cent
Bakkies won't be good enough. He'll have to be 100 per cent.
"He's in doubt for Samoa. We'll be guided by the medical
team and by Bakkies himself."
Botha is not the only injury concern for the twice champions
with second row Victor Matfield (hamstring) and centre Jean De
Villiers (sore ribs) also a concern.
"We're hopeful," De Villiers said of the duo. "We've got a
cut-off date of Sunday night."
NEW ZEALAND'S SECOND TEAM
In preparation for the final group clash De Villiers said he
had given his side two unscheduled days off to recover from the
injury problems.
"We didn't plan those days off but we're bruised and
battered on the field," the coach said.
The Boks finished bottom of the Tri-Nations table last month
but seem to be peaking once again in time for the World Cup,
although De Villiers thought they were yet to reach their
maximum.
"I don't think so. There's so much more to achieve. It all
depends on where you put your peak, what you want to achieve
more," he said.
"It's like going on a flight. You know where you want to be
but everything up in the air causes you to go off your course.
But the main thing is to land safely at the airport and we're on
our way to the airport."
The coach was again critical of his team's performance
against lowly Namibia on Thursday, recording the biggest winning
margin of the tournament, ahead of a difficult challenge against
Samoa, who stunned Australia in Sydney two months ago.
"Samoa is actually a revelation in world rugby. They're in
the minds of the people. They were a minnow but they're not any
more," he warned.
"Samoa is New Zealand's second team. They've been coached
like New Zealand, they act like New Zealand, they play like New
Zealand."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alastair Himmer.
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories