AUCKLAND, Sept 26 South Africa's Bismarck du
Plessis looks set to make his first World Cup start against
Samoa on Friday but the hooker is aware that even a brilliant
performance is unlikely to secure him the berth permanently.
One of the best hookers in the world, the 27-year-old has
had the misfortune to have spent his entire international career
as understudy to inspirational Springboks captain John Smit.
Smit is expected to be rested for Friday's fourth Pool D
game after playing 15 successive World Cup matches stretching
back through South Africa's triumphant campaign of 2007 to the
2003 tournament.
The fiery hooker, also part of the 2007 world champion
squad, showed no sign on tension at what could be a one-off
start.
"I'm really excited to play," du Plessis told reporters in
Taupo. "I've been on the bench for two games and wasn't involved
for one game. I just hope I can fill John's boots.
"I think John played well in the two games he played and he
led from the front."
"I think John's record speaks for itself," he added. "The
things he taught me when I was a youngster arriving in Durban,
I'm just happy to get the opportunity to repay him for what he's
done for me.
"He's always been a mentor and I've got great respect for
him."
South Africa have won all three of their group games so far,
making light of the "Pool of Death" tag in all but their 17-16
opening victory over Wales.
FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE
Samoa, who upset Australia in July and still have a chance
of reaching the quarter-finals after comfortably beating Fiji on
Sunday, will be a formidable opponents, Du Plessis said.
"They're very dangerous, especially their back three with
ball in hand. I think their scrums are superb and it was one of
their main weapons against Fiji."
Prop Tendai Mtawarira, known throughout the rugby world
simply as "Beast", will be hoping to be packing down alongside
du Plessis at the North Harbour Stadium on Friday and is also
expecting a major physical challenge from the Pacific islanders.
"It's going to be a forwards kind of battle," said the
Zimbabwe-born loosehead. "It'll be fighting fire with fire on
Friday. Our set pieces are very vital to us but they're also
vital to Samoa.
"We've always seen this as a big game for us, especially
considering what Samoa did to Australia."
Having been upset by Ireland last week, Australia are now
likely to be South Africa's opponents in the quarter-finals
should the Springboks top Pool D as expected.
"John (Smit) actually spoke to us before training today and
told us we don't care who we were given," Mtawarira said. "We
just want to play rugby and play our best."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories