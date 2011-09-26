(Adds quotes)
* Matfield returns to lead Springboks
* Lock Botha missing with injury
By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Second row Victor Matfield has
recovered from a hamstring injury and will captain South Africa
in one of seven changes to the side to play Samoa in their final
World Cup Pool D match.
Matfield returns for the holders after a two-match absence
and replaces his usual second row partner Bakkies Botha, who
picked up a hamstring injury in the 87-0 win over Namibia on
Thursday.
Springbok coach Peter de Villiers was relieved that, Botha
aside, the number of injuries were diminishing ahead of the
match at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany.
"It's the first time since our first game we have the
privilege to select the team from 29 fit players," De Villiers
told reporters.
Despite their previous injury problems, the twice champions
lead Pool D after three wins against Wales, Fiji and Namibia and
only need one point from their final clash to earn a
quarter-final berth.
Matfield will lead the side for the 17th time in his 109th
appearance for his country which will equal the record of most
capped Springbok currently held by usual captain John Smit.
Smit will begin Friday's match from the bench as De Villiers
had revealed earlier this week allowing hooker Bismark du
Plessis to make his first start of the tournament alongside his
brother, prop Jannie.
Matfield said that despite Smit being named among the
replacements, the influential hooker had still been directing
the team.
"We're a group of senior players really working close
together. The things off the field this week have been very much
the same with Smitty (John Smit) giving his input," the towering
lock told reporters.
"My role on the field is pretty much the same as it always
is, making certain calls. I'll go out and play the same way."
VERY DANGEROUS
Powerful loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira will join the Du
Plessis siblings in an all changed front row after taking the
place of Gurthro Steenkamp, who is now a replacement.
Also returning to the side is influential flanker Heinrich
Brussow in place of Willem Alberts.
Fourie du Preez regains his position at scrumhalf with the
impressive Francois Hougaard starting from the bench alongside
centre Jean de Villiers, who has recovered from a rib injury.
Morne Steyn continues as flyhalf after a superb performance
against Namibia with Jaque Fourie and Frans Steyn returning as
centres despite the availability of De Villiers.
Winger JP Pietersen is the final switch for the Springboks,
replacing Gio Aplon who scored two tries in the rout of African
neighbours Namibia.
South Africa have won all six matches against Samoa and are
strong favourites to win Friday's clash and set up a likely
quarter-final against Tri-Nations champions Australia but
Matfield was wary.
"If you play any of the island teams I think the set pieces
are very important. If you give them too much ball they're very
dangerous so that's one thing we're focusing on," he said.
"They're a brute side so it won't be easy but we're working
hard to hopefully put them under pressure in the lineouts and in
the scrums."
Team: 15-Pat Lambie, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jaque Fourie,
12-Frans Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Fourie du
Preez, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Heinrich Brussow,
5-Victor Matfield (captain), 4-Danie Rossouw, 3-Jannie du
Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-John Smit, 17-Gurthro Steenkamp, 18-CJ van
der Linde, 19-Willem Alberts, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Francois
Hougaard, 22-Jean de Villiers.
