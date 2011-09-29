By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Sept 29
AUCKLAND, Sept 29 Bryan Habana is convinced the
Springboks have a team capable of retaining the World Cup but
the winger is expecting a huge physical battle against Samoa as
they seek to secure their place in the last eight on Friday.
The prolific winger scored four tries when the sides met at
the last World Cup in 2007 but his memories of the 59-7 victory
at the Parc de Princes in Paris are not all fond.
"It is pretty tough against some of the island teams and
that first 20 minutes against Samoa in 2007 was some of the
toughest test match rugby I have ever played," Habana told
reporters at the team hotel on Thursday.
"I think it will be the same tomorrow. The structure that
Samoa have come into with so many of their players playing in
the European leagues has made them a much improved side.
"They are going to lay down a big challenge to us, not only
physically but also in their structure."
South Africa, however, are one of the best structured sides
in the world and their miserly defence has given up just 19
points and one try in their three victories so far in the
competition.
"I think it's become personal now with the guys, we want to
keep our defensive record the best in the competition," said
assistant coach Gary Gold.
Just two points from a draw against the Samoans in Albany on
Friday would be enough to secure the Springboks a place in the
quarter-finals and keep them on track to become the first team
to retain the Webb Ellis Trophy.
"Within the team there's definitely a belief that we can go
on and win this World Cup," said Habana, who scored his 39th
test try in the win over Namibia last week.
"There's always going to be favourites in a tournament and I
think the All Blacks have definitely laid down a marker over the
last couple of weeks.
"But we can only focus on the game against Samoa because
it's a knockout game for us tomorrow and if we look further
forward, we might end up falling and there'll be no
quarter-final for us to play."
Samoa, who have never beaten South Africa in six previous
attempts, need a victory against the Springboks and a win or
draw for their fellow Pacific islanders Fiji against Wales on
Sunday to reach the quarter-finals for a third time.
The match at the North Harbour Stadium is being played on
the second anniversary of the tsunami which struck Samoa in
2009, killing 149 people.
"It will be a tough job for our coaching staff and the
senior players to help us keep our emotions in check," said
captain Seilala Mapusua. "The fear factor for us is what is at
stake, the significance of the match."
