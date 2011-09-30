(adds quotes, details)

* Springboks win Pool D and reach quarter-finals

* Habana scores try

By Patrick Johnston

ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 30 Holders South Africa demonstrated the defensive skills that made them world champions as they held off a spirited Samoa 13-5 in a bruising and entertaining clash on Friday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Samoa dominated possession in front of a capacity crowd at the North Harbour Stadium but the Springboks made 152 tackles, twice as many as their opponents, and were clinical in attack to end the Pacific Islanders hopes of reaching the last eight.

Winger Bryan Habana scored an early try and Frans and Morne Steyn kicked eight points between them as the Springboks made it four wins from four to clinch top spot in Pool D and set up a probable quarter-final against Australia.

"I think it was something that we didn't plan for. We will never find a more physical game in the rest of tournament so we're happy to get through it," a relieved Springbok coach, Peter de Villiers told reporters.

Both sides finished with 14 men after Samoan fullback Paul Williams was shown a red card in the 69th minute for striking flanker Heinrich Brussow while Springbok replacement John Smit was given a yellow for a deliberate knock on shortly after.

"There was a little bit of acting there, there was nothing in that, the red card was a little bit harsh," a dejected Samoan captain Mahonri Schwalger told reporters.

The match had been expected to be full of hard hits and physical play and neither side disappointed with some huge collisions in the opening stages.

South Africa started strongly and instigated a number of mauls early to suck in Samoan defenders and the tactic resulted in the opening try.

After a Springbok maul had marched deep into Samoan territory, the South Africans sprayed the ball right and then left with winger Habana squeezing in the corner for the try.

Morne Steyn converted from the touchline but it was Frans Steyn's prowess with the boot that was earning bigger praise, the inside centre landing a 55 metre penalty in the 25th minute to stretch the lead to 10-0.

Samoa were growing frustrated as they struggled in the set piece with their lineout faltering, the scrum under pressure and constantly having ball pilfered at the breakdown by the Springboks.

Ill discipline from Samoan lock Kane Thompson brought a penalty 10-metres closer to his posts and Morne Steyn stroked over another kick to stretch the lead to 13 at halftime.

It looked as if South Africa would run away with the match at the start of the second half but Samoa were not to be overawed and fought back bravely to boss the second period as the holders rarely threatened to add to their tally.

RED CARD

After waves of pressure, the Springbok resistance finally caved in the 51st minute when number eight George Stowers powered over for a try after picking up a loose ball after another crash-bang, attacking move.

The try spurred the Samoans on as they improved in the set piece and, roared on by a passionate crowd, they slowly made more and more holes in the Springbok defence with inside centre Eliota Fuimaono Sapolu and winger David Lemi causing problems.

However, just as Samoa looked close to a second try, Williams was shown a red card to deflate the threat.

Springbok flanker Brussow repeatedly struck Williams on the arm as the fullback, laying on the floor, hung on to his shirt and prevented him from leaving a ruck. Williams then got to his feet and slapped the South African who fell to the ground with referee Nigel Owens showing a red card.

It was soon 14 aside, with Smit shown a yellow card which ended his game after palming for an intercept pass he was never going to reach before kicking the ball away downfield.

Samoa continued to press but the Springboks were relentless in defence and denied the Islanders the point they needed to maintain their hopes of finishing runners-up in Pool D.

Wales need just a point from their match with Fiji on Sunday to join South Africa in advancing from Pool D.

"Pretty disappointed, I'm proud of the boys, they gave it all they had. The ref was pretty hard on us, if a few calls had gone the other way, we could have scored more points," Schwalger said.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alan Baldwin. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more rugby stories