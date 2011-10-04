WELLINGTON Oct 4 South Africa hard man Bakkies Botha has declared himself "100 percent fit" and ready to smash into an improved Australian forward pack when the two sides meet in their World Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The 32-year-old arrived in New Zealand with a chronic Achilles injury which forced him to play bit parts in each of the world champions' pool games against Fiji and Namibia but now he is ready to play a full role in the tournament.

"You don't know how frustrating it is. It is all the physical battles I missed against Wales and Samoa," Botha told reporters in Wellington.

"When I was sitting in the stand, I just wanted to take off my number one jacket (Springbok blazer) and get stuck into it.

"The medical team put a lot of effort into it (fixing his injury). Now I am feeling 100 percent and must hit the ground running.

"I am happy to be back. As long as I can give something back to the Springbok team, I will be happy if I can make a difference."

Botha, whose physical presence in the Springboks has been more than ably compensated for by Danie Rossouw, was looking forward to the match against the Wallabies, particularly as he felt their pack's physicality had improved.

"You cannot play test rugby if you have not got a pack that dominates physically and this weekend's battle will be physical as well," added Botha, who has said in the Springboks media guide that his hardest opponent has "not been born yet".

"Since Robbie Deans took over (as coach), the Australia pack of the last two or three years have picked up their physicality a lot, as we saw in the Tri-Nations.

"They are a much more physical side than three or four years ago, (and) every test match is a clash of the packs of forwards, where we make a few deals and everything in the rucks, sorting each other out.

"We know that a test match against Australia is a physical battle and that's the first battle we must win to put our backline on the front foot."

Botha's excitement at getting back on the field again is not doubt tempered with the fact that it could possibly be his, and several other veterans, last game for the Springboks.

"A handful of us have been around the block for nine, 10 years and the big secret for us is to focus on the weekend.

"A lot of the guys know it can be their last game and the team that loses this weekend is on their way home, so we know what we must produce."

