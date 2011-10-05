WELLINGTON Oct 6 Hooker John Smit was named on
Thursday to lead South Africa in their rugby World Cup
quarter-final against Australia on Sunday after he started his
team's final pool match on the bench.
Smit, who replaced Bismarck du Plessis in the starting
lineup, barely spent any time on the field in the last game
against Samoa after being sin-binned for a deliberate knock down
within minutes of running on.
Wingers JP Pietersen and Bryan Habana, both under an injury
cloud this week, were named in South Africa's most experienced
team, with a total of 836 caps. The side that played Wales in
their World Cup opener had 815 caps.
Lock Bakkies Botha, who had said he was "100 percent" fit to
face the Wallabies after frustrating leg injuries, was not even
named on the bench with the impressive Danie Rossouw retaining
his place in the second row alongside Victor Matfield.
