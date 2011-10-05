WELLINGTON Oct 6 Hooker John Smit was named on Thursday to lead South Africa in their rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia on Sunday after he started his team's final pool match on the bench.

Smit, who replaced Bismarck du Plessis in the starting lineup, barely spent any time on the field in the last game against Samoa after being sin-binned for a deliberate knock down within minutes of running on.

Wingers JP Pietersen and Bryan Habana, both under an injury cloud this week, were named in South Africa's most experienced team, with a total of 836 caps. The side that played Wales in their World Cup opener had 815 caps.

Lock Bakkies Botha, who had said he was "100 percent" fit to face the Wallabies after frustrating leg injuries, was not even named on the bench with the impressive Danie Rossouw retaining his place in the second row alongside Victor Matfield.