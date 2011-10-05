* Smit returns to lead in knockout match, Botha still injured

WELLINGTON Oct 6 Hooker John Smit was named on Thursday to lead a vastly experienced South Africa team in the rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia on Sunday.

Smit, who replaced Bismarck du Plessis in the starting lineup, began the last pool game against Samoa on the bench and barely spent any time on the field after being sin-binned for a deliberate knock down within minutes of running on.

Wingers JP Pietersen and Bryan Habana, both under an injury cloud this week, were also named in South Africa's most experienced team, with a total of 836 caps. The side that played Wales in their World Cup opener had 815 caps.

The starting side includes eight players who began the 2007 World Cup final victory over England and three others who were part of the Springboks' winning squad.

Only fullback Pat Lambie, flyhalf Morne Steyn, flanker Heinrich Brussow and number eight Pierre Spies were not involved in the 2007 campaign, though Spies was selected in the squad but had to withdraw with illness.

Lock Bakkies Botha, who had said he was "100 percent" fit to face the Wallabies after frustrating leg injuries, suffered a re-occurrence of the Achilles problem that has blighted his tournament and was not considered, the team said.

The impressive Danie Rossouw retained his place in the second row alongside vice-captain Victor Matfield.

Utility back Francois Hougaard starts on the bench after seemingly being knocked out while attempting a tackle in the final few minutes against Samoa last Friday.

Inside centre Jean de Villiers, who came on for Frans Steyn against Samoa, replaced Steyn for Sunday's match after the utility back was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.