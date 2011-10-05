* Smit returns to lead in knockout match, Botha still
injured
* Most experienced Springboks' lineup, 11 World Cup winners
in starting side
(Adds details)
WELLINGTON Oct 6 Hooker John Smit was named on
Thursday to lead a vastly experienced South Africa team in the
rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia on Sunday.
Smit, who replaced Bismarck du Plessis in the starting
lineup, began the last pool game against Samoa on the bench and
barely spent any time on the field after being sin-binned for a
deliberate knock down within minutes of running on.
Wingers JP Pietersen and Bryan Habana, both under an injury
cloud this week, were also named in South Africa's most
experienced team, with a total of 836 caps. The side that played
Wales in their World Cup opener had 815 caps.
The starting side includes eight players who began the 2007
World Cup final victory over England and three others who were
part of the Springboks' winning squad.
Only fullback Pat Lambie, flyhalf Morne Steyn, flanker
Heinrich Brussow and number eight Pierre Spies were not involved
in the 2007 campaign, though Spies was selected in the squad but
had to withdraw with illness.
Lock Bakkies Botha, who had said he was "100 percent" fit to
face the Wallabies after frustrating leg injuries, suffered a
re-occurrence of the Achilles problem that has blighted his
tournament and was not considered, the team said.
The impressive Danie Rossouw retained his place in the
second row alongside vice-captain Victor Matfield.
Utility back Francois Hougaard starts on the bench after
seemingly being knocked out while attempting a tackle in the
final few minutes against Samoa last Friday.
Inside centre Jean de Villiers, who came on for Frans Steyn
against Samoa, replaced Steyn for Sunday's match after the
utility back was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder
injury.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond; To
comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories