By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Oct 8 South Africa lock Victor
Matfield feels certain where 'neutral' New Zealanders'
sympathies will lie when the Springboks clash with Australia in
their rugby World Cup quarter-final.
"I think they will be cheering for us," Matfield told
reporters on Saturday as the world champions made their final
preparations for Sunday's match.
The Wallabies have joked that the massive support enjoyed by
their pool rivals including Ireland and the United States was
boosted by locals hopeful of seeing their bitter trans-Tasman
rivals come unstuck.
"It's the first time that I've been walking around New
Zealand that people have been saying 'good luck' or 'I hope you
do well'," Matfield said.
"I think we will be the favourites (for the neutrals) this
week. I think they hate the Aussies more than they hate us," he
added with a grin.
The winner will meet either hosts New Zealand or Argentina
in the semi-finals next week.
Sunday's match will be the teams' third World Cup meeting,
with the Springboks winning in pool play in 1995 and the
Wallabies winning their 1999 semi-final.
On both occasions, the winning team went on to lift the Webb
Ellis trophy and Sunday's encounter promises a game of
contrasting styles and directions.
The young Wallabies side have many players who will still be
around for the next edition in 2015, though the vastly
experienced Springboks, who boast 11 players from the 2007 squad
in their starting lineup, are likely to have several retirements
after the tournament.
The Wallabies' backline, sparked by scrumhalf Will Genia and
the enigmatic flyhalf Quade Cooper, has also helped the
Australians win five of their last six encounters against the
Springboks, though Matfield was dismissive of that record.
"Everything that happens in the past is in the past,"
Matfield said.
"It's all about the 80 minutes tomorrow, to focus on things
we need to get right for tomorrow, get it right and if we do
that I think we have a really great chance of winning that
game."
The Wallabies are the Tri-Nations champions, though no team
that has won that title has won the World Cup in the same year.
"We're world champions so that's pressure as well," said
Matfield. "It's all about handling that pressure, taking it into
the game and using it to your advantage by getting energy from
that."
