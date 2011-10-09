By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Oct 9 South Africa sent stalwarts of
their 'golden generation' into retirement on Sunday after their
grip on the Webb Ellis trophy slipped away with a 11-9 loss to
Australia that had them bundled out of the World Cup in the
quarter-finals.
The loss signalled the end of the international careers of
captain John Smit and coach Peter de Villiers, while
vice-captain Victor Matfield also suggested he had ended his
test career.
It is also doubtful whether lock Bakkies Botha, who was sent
home earlier this week with an Achilles' injury, will play
internationally again. All three forwards were instrumental
players in the 2007 World Cup-winning side.
"It was a brilliant journey, something that none of you guys
can take away from me. There's a time to come and a time to go.
So I think the journey for me is over," De Villiers told
reporters.
"I wanted to be the best me that I could be, the way that I
am is the way that I want to be remembered."
Smit, whose general play has been usurped by Bismarck du
Plessis, said he was also disappointed to be leaving his final
World Cup earlier than hoped.
"It's a sad occasion, you never prepare for how it ends
because you want it to be a fairytale, you want it to be a
final, but it hasn't worked out that way," the 33-year-old Smit,
who had won 111 caps, said.
"It would be silly to take that seven years (as captain) and
judge it by what happened today.
"I have been blessed to be in charge of these guys and run
out with them and blessed to be captain of the Springboks.
"I think it's not important how I want to be remembered.
People always talk about a legacy but for me it has been a
privilege to be able to play with the guys that have made my
career what it was.
"I am devastated today. It's the end of a chapter and I am
proud of the guys, I have played with and really proud to have
been a Springbok."
STYLE CLASH
The match had been billed as a clash between an aging South
Africa side with a conservative style of play against a young
Wallabies team with potentially the world's best backline, and
in the end, the Springboks' style proved their downfall.
While their kicking game created pressure which allowed them
to win penalties, or poach turnovers from errors and keep the
scoreboard ticking over, four years of failing to develop a true
attacking thrust in their backline was evident.
Time and again the ball was handed to hard-charging forwards
in the midfield to break the advantage line, which they rarely
did, while their backs became too lateral.
They managed just one line break when Jean de Villiers
breached the Wallabies' stretched defence but his pass to
fullback Pat Lambie was ruled forward by referee Bryce Lawrence
after he had crossed the line early in the second half.
That try and, no doubt, conversion by the metronomic Morne
Steyn would have given the Springboks a 10-8 lead and it is
doubtful whether Australia would have been able to re-group with
30 minutes remaining and the South Africans' confidence growing.
"At halftime we felt we had the upper hand even though we
were a couple of points behind. In the second half, we had one
or two calls go against us," centre De Villiers told reporters.
"We have only got ourselves to blame. Sometimes you get one
or two opportunities and you need to take them, and Australia
did that."
