Factbox on South Africa ahead of the rugby World Cup in New
Zealand which starts on Sept.9
Coach: Peter de Villiers
Captain: John Smit
2007 Result: Winners
Best performances: Winners (1995, 2007)
Prospects - Entering the tournament after another
disappointing Tri-Nations campaign has left few people tipping
South Africa to retain their title.
That said, they still boast a powerful, experienced squad
with many retained after their World Cup win four years ago.
Despite their form, it would be a big surprise if they don't
top Pool D and they will take confidence from their strong
record in the World Cup knockout stages.
A clash with Ireland is likely to await them in the
quarter-finals and they are seeded to meet New Zealand in the
last four but doubts remain whether they have the attacking nous
to beat the All Blacks away from home.
Player to watch: Morne Steyn - After South Africa's poor
Tri-Nations campaign, the fly-half displayed all his world class
kicking attributes in the Springboks moral-boosting victory over
New Zealand in their final match of the tournament last month.
However, a mainly second-string New Zealand side wasted
several scoring chances in that match as the Springboks went
another game without claiming a try.
Despite having the attacking threats of Bryan Habana and JP
Pietersen in the Springbok backline, Steyn and South Africa are
unlikely to move away from their kicking orientated game meaning
the flyhalf must stay fit and on form, kicking goals from all
angles, if his team are to retain their title.
Squad
Backs: Francois Steyn, Gio Aplon, Patrick Lambie, Bryan
Habana, Odwa Ndungane, JP Pietersen, Juan de Jongh, Jaque
Fourie, Jean de Villiers, Butch James, Morne Steyn, Fourie du
Preez, Francois Hougaard, Ruan Pienaar.
Forwards: Pierre Spies, Willem Alberts, Heinrich Brussow,
Schalk Burger, Francois Louw, Bakkies Botha, Victor Matfield,
Johann Muller, Danie Rossouw, Jannie Du Plessis, CJ van der
Linde, Bismarck du Plessis, Chiliboy Ralepelle, John Smit
(captain), Tendai Mtawarira, Guthro Steenkamp.
