Factbox on South Africa ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Peter de Villiers

Captain: John Smit

2007 Result: Winners

Best performances: Winners (1995, 2007)

Prospects - Entering the tournament after another disappointing Tri-Nations campaign has left few people tipping South Africa to retain their title.

That said, they still boast a powerful, experienced squad with many retained after their World Cup win four years ago.

Despite their form, it would be a big surprise if they don't top Pool D and they will take confidence from their strong record in the World Cup knockout stages.

A clash with Ireland is likely to await them in the quarter-finals and they are seeded to meet New Zealand in the last four but doubts remain whether they have the attacking nous to beat the All Blacks away from home.

Player to watch: Morne Steyn - After South Africa's poor Tri-Nations campaign, the fly-half displayed all his world class kicking attributes in the Springboks moral-boosting victory over New Zealand in their final match of the tournament last month.

However, a mainly second-string New Zealand side wasted several scoring chances in that match as the Springboks went another game without claiming a try.

Despite having the attacking threats of Bryan Habana and JP Pietersen in the Springbok backline, Steyn and South Africa are unlikely to move away from their kicking orientated game meaning the flyhalf must stay fit and on form, kicking goals from all angles, if his team are to retain their title.

Squad

Backs: Francois Steyn, Gio Aplon, Patrick Lambie, Bryan Habana, Odwa Ndungane, JP Pietersen, Juan de Jongh, Jaque Fourie, Jean de Villiers, Butch James, Morne Steyn, Fourie du Preez, Francois Hougaard, Ruan Pienaar.

Forwards: Pierre Spies, Willem Alberts, Heinrich Brussow, Schalk Burger, Francois Louw, Bakkies Botha, Victor Matfield, Johann Muller, Danie Rossouw, Jannie Du Plessis, CJ van der Linde, Bismarck du Plessis, Chiliboy Ralepelle, John Smit (captain), Tendai Mtawarira, Guthro Steenkamp.

