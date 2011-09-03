By Greg Stutchbury
Villiers did little to dampen the bubbling selection issues
surrounding his team when he faced the media for the first time
after the Springboks arrived in New Zealand seeking to defend
the rugby World Cup.
De Villiers' selection dilemma surrounds hooker John Smit,
an inspirational leader and arguably the world's best test
captain, but whose general play has been overshadowed by his
Sharks' team mate Bismarck du Plessis.
To accommodate both players, de Villiers has resorted to
selecting Smit at tighthead prop, which has depowered the
Springboks' scrum to the extent they were shunted around by an
Australian pack that is improving but nowhere nearly
world-beating in their recent Tri-nations clash in Durban.
De Villiers, however, said as far as he was concerned there
were no selection issues when he was asked at the team hotel in
Wellington on Saturday about where Smit would play during the
tournament, which they begin on Sept. 11 against Wales.
"John is the best hooker in world rugby at the moment so we
will be very sensible when we make selections," de Villiers said
tersely.
Smit, who was sitting beside his coach, managed to tactfully
defuse the tension.
"When I hear the coach talking like that it reminds me of my
wife. She thinks I'm the most handsome guy in the world," he
said to laughter from the assembled media.
"Obviously I prefer hooker but really the last couple of
years I have been playing wherever it is needed for the team."
The Springboks arrived in New Zealand's capital in the early
hours of Saturday and were met by about 150 supporters at the
airport after a long journey from South Africa, where tens of
thousands had gathered to see them off.
"It was an incredible sendoff, something I have never seen
in my life," Smit said. "And the other side was impressive. A
beautiful way to start and lots of expectation and I'm excited
about what the next couple of weeks can bring."
POOR TRI-NATIONS
The Springboks enter the tournament looking to become the
first side to win the Webb Ellis trophy for the third time, but
did not have a good build-up, choosing to rest more than 20
players from their first two tests in the Tri-Nations.
A second-string side was thrashed by Australia and New
Zealand before the strongest combination lost to Australia 14-9
in Durban and beat a second-string All Blacks side 18-5 in Port
Elizabeth.
De Villiers, however, was not concerned about their second
successive last-placed finish in the southern hemisphere's
annual competition, preferring to look ahead to their quest for
the World Cup in Pool D against Wales, Namibia, Samoa and Fiji.
"I don't know if you can call it a mixed buildup," he said.
"For some people victory and defeat is everything in life,
but for us our structures that we put in place was very
important -- the moment is very important as it is how people
will react.
"But I'm very happy on the way we have built this whole
thing up.
"For us it's about the World Cup. To come here, to enjoy New
Zealand, enjoy the World Cup, enjoy the rugby and make our
people proud."
