JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 Defending world champions South Africa left for New Zealand on Thursday amid much fanfare and excitement as they bid to become the first team to win the Webb Ellis trophy three times.

The biggest names in South African rugby joined tens of thousands of fans dressed in the team's signature green and gold, in Sandton, Johannesburg to send the squad off to Wellington for the eight-week tournament.

"Springboks go to New Zealand and fight for your country," sports minister Fikile Mbalula said to wild cheers from the crowd.

The streets were cordoned off to traffic as about 20,000 fans spilled on to the streets of Sandton.

"It's nice for me to come here because we supported Bafana Bafana for the 2010 World Cup, now is the time for the Springboks. I am here to support Springboks hundred percent," said Joy Chauke.

South Africa, which hosted the 2010 soccer World Cup, is hoping to use the excitement around the rugby tournament to conjure up the national pride and unity which were prevalent during last year's football spectacular.

Sport is seen as a unifying force in Africa's largest economy which remains largely racially polarised 17 years since democracy.

"Its fantastic to see the crowd behind us and hopefully with their support we will lift the cup again. Preparations have been awesome and I think the last game with the All Blacks helped a lot with the confidence as well, so we are ready to go," said Springbok vice-captain Victor Matfield.

The 1995 World Cup victory on home soil was seen as a defining moment in the country's history as former President Nelson Mandela and former captain Francois Pienaar helped unite white and black South Africans.

Ranked third in the world, John Smit's team will start their Pool D campaign against Wales on Sept. 11 followed by matches against Fiji, Namibia and Samoa.

South Africa, with 18 players remaining from the victorious 2007 squad, are among the favourites to lift the trophy. (Editing by Ed Osmond)