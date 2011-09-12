WELLINGTON, Sept 12 A decision on injured
Springboks lock Bakkies Botha's participation in the World Cup
will be made "sooner rather than later", while Jean De Villiers
and Victor Matfield will be unavailable for 10 days, the team
said on Monday.
Botha has been battling a chronic Achilles tendon problem
and missed South Africa's 17-16 victory over Wales in their Pool
D opener in Wellington on Sunday.
The defending world champions suffered further injury woes
on the pitch when experienced centre De Villiers came off early
in the match, while lock Matfield limped off in the second half.
"Jean has a grade one rib cartilage sprain and we envisage
he will be out for 10 days with that," team doctor Craig Roberts
told reporters on Monday.
"It was more of a precaution, we didn't want him to make it
worse on the field, which is why we made the decision to bring
him off.
"Victor started feeling his hamstring tightening up and with
a long tournament ahead we decided to pull him off (the field)
to protect the hamstring.
"He will need about 10 days to get over that at this stage.
"Bakkies hasn't responded as well as we anticipated and we
are still working on him but we haven't made the decision as to
we are going with that."
Coach Peter de Villiers said the team would be forced to
make a decision "sooner rather than later" as to whether the
veteran lock would remain with the team in New Zealand for their
remaining matches or to call in a replacement.
South Africa next play Fiji in Wellington on Saturday. Samoa
and Namibia are the other two teams in the pool.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more stories