WELLINGTON, Sept 12 A decision on injured Springboks lock Bakkies Botha's participation in the World Cup will be made "sooner rather than later", while Jean De Villiers and Victor Matfield will be unavailable for 10 days, the team said on Monday.

Botha has been battling a chronic Achilles tendon problem and missed South Africa's 17-16 victory over Wales in their Pool D opener in Wellington on Sunday.

The defending world champions suffered further injury woes on the pitch when experienced centre De Villiers came off early in the match, while lock Matfield limped off in the second half.

"Jean has a grade one rib cartilage sprain and we envisage he will be out for 10 days with that," team doctor Craig Roberts told reporters on Monday.

"It was more of a precaution, we didn't want him to make it worse on the field, which is why we made the decision to bring him off.

"Victor started feeling his hamstring tightening up and with a long tournament ahead we decided to pull him off (the field) to protect the hamstring.

"He will need about 10 days to get over that at this stage.

"Bakkies hasn't responded as well as we anticipated and we are still working on him but we haven't made the decision as to we are going with that."

Coach Peter de Villiers said the team would be forced to make a decision "sooner rather than later" as to whether the veteran lock would remain with the team in New Zealand for their remaining matches or to call in a replacement.

South Africa next play Fiji in Wellington on Saturday. Samoa and Namibia are the other two teams in the pool.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)

