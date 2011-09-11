By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 12 South Africa coach Peter de
Villiers' decision to name the most experienced Springboks side
to ever take the field paid off when they managed to overcome a
battling Wales 17-16 in their opening rugby World Cup Pool D
clash on Sunday.
The world champions, with 815 total test caps, were forced
to defend for most of the match as the combative Welsh kept them
pinned in their own half and held on to the ball for long
periods.
The Springboks, who had led 10-6 at the break, fought back
from a 16-10 deficit after rampaging Wales number eight Toby
Faletau had scored his side's only try with about 25 minutes
remaining.
Replacement Springboks winger Francois Hougaard, however,
finished off a tidy, planned move after a sustained buildup --
the South Africans' only real scoring opportunity in the second
half -- to seal the win.
"I think that has a lot to do with it," Springboks captain
John Smit told reporters when asked if he felt their experience
had played a part in securing the victory.
"The boys have been around for a while (and) it's often
those moments when you're behind the poles and a try has been
scored and you're down by a point and you are looking at the
sky.
"There was a lot of calm out there. We have got huge belief
in each other.
"There was still a lot of time as well, (so) we didn't need
to panic. We just needed to get in their half, which was quite
difficult."
South Africa coach De Villiers was pleased the way the team
had battled through the match.
"What a brilliant start for us," he said. "We always knew
this pool was going to be very tough. There are no easy games in
this pool.
"To be on top of your game the first game of the tournament
was very hard but we are very happy.
"The guys, I call it not a rugby test today. I call it a
test of character. We came to a win today and we have achieved
our first goal."
