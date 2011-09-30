By Patrick Johnston
Mahonri Schwalger blamed inconsistent refereeing after they
suffered the first red card of the World Cup and exited the
tournament following a brave loss to South Africa.
The holders defended defiantly to record a 13-5 win at the
North Harbour Stadium on Friday to reach the quarter-finals of
the World Cup even though Samoa dominated possession and
territory for long spells.
The Springboks had started brightly and bossed the breakdown
and controlled the set-pieces in the opening 30 minutes to run
up a 13-0 lead before Samoa adapted and took the game to their
opponents.
"Pretty disappointed, I'm proud of the boys, they gave it
all they had. The ref was pretty hard on us, if a few calls had
gone the other way, we could have scored more points against the
South Africans," a dejected Schwalger told reporters.
South African flanker Schalk Burger was named
man-of-the-match for his nuisance work at the breakdown where
the Springboks claimed eight turnovers.
Schwalger believed, however, that the Springboks had been
allowed too much freedom by Welsh referee Nigel Owens.
"They were slowing our ball down and you have to be fair on
us as well and he (Owens) has to make sure he gives us a chance
as well to compete. I felt it was all one way."
Owens irked the Samoans further with his decision to send
off fullback Paul Williams with 11 minutes remaining after he
struck Springbok flanker Heinrich Brussow.
In a physical match with bone-crunching collisions,
Schwalger was unhappy with the way the flanker appeared to make
the most of the incident.
"There was a little bit of acting there, there was nothing
in that, the red card was a little bit harsh," the hooker said.
STUPID DECISION
However, it was not just the Samoans who were unhappy with
the refereeing.
Springbok replacement John Smit was shown a yellow card
moments after Williams had departed for a deliberate knock on
when attempting an intercept pass.
The hooker didn't help his case by then kicking the ball
away to prevent the Samoans from restarting the game quickly.
"It was a stupid decision to get him off the field, I don't
think he deserved the yellow card," Springbok coach Peter de
Villiers said.
The two cards came after a number of scuffles between the
two sides with Schwalger involved in some pushing and shoving
with Burger and Jannie du Plessis in the first half.
Springbok captain Victor Matfield said that he was
disappointed that the incidents were not picked up by the
officials and praised his players for keeping their cool.
"Very happy with our discipline that we didn't get involved,
that we stayed out of it and that's a big positive we can take
out of it and I'm very proud of our boys that they kept their
heads."
