UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 30 South Africa beat Samoa 13-5 (halftime 13-0) in a World Cup Pool D match at North Harbour Stadium on Friday.
Scorers:
South Africa - Try: Bryan Habana; Penalties: Frans Steyn, Morne Steyn; Conversion: Morne Steyn.
Samoa - Try: George Stowers.
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)