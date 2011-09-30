ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 30 South Africa beat Samoa 13-5 (halftime 13-0) in a World Cup Pool D match at North Harbour Stadium on Friday.

Scorers:

South Africa - Try: Bryan Habana; Penalties: Frans Steyn, Morne Steyn; Conversion: Morne Steyn.

Samoa - Try: George Stowers.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Toby Davis)

