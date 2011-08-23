JOHANNESBURG Aug 23 South Africa coach
Peter de Villiers named the following 30-man squad on
Tuesday for the rugby World Cup starting in New Zealand on Sept.
9.
South Africa are in Pool D with Fiji, Namibia, Samoa and
Wales.
Backs: Francois Steyn, Gio Aplon, Patrick Lambie, Bryan
Habana, Odwa Ndungane, JP Pietersen, Juan de Jongh, Jaque
Fourie, Jean de Villiers, Butch James, Morne Steyn, Fourie du
Preez, Francois Hougaard, Ruan Pienaar.
Forwards: Pierre Spies, Willem Alberts, Heinrich Brussow,
Schalk Burger, Francois Louw, Bakkies Botha, Victor Matfield,
Johann Muller, Danie Rossouw, Jannie Du Plessis, CJ van der
Linde, Bismarck du Plessis, Chiliboy Ralepelle, John Smit
(captain), Tendai Mtawarira, Guthro Steenkamp.
