Sept 20 South Africa coach Peter de Villiers
named the following team on Tuesday to face Namibia in their
rugby World Cup Pool D match at the North Harbour Stadium in
Albany on Thursday.
15-Pat Lambie, 14-Gio Aplon, 13-Jaque Fourie, 12-Frans
Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Francois Hougaard;
8-Pierre Spies, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Willem Alberts, 5-Danie
Rossouw, 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-CJ Van der Linde, 2-John Smit
(captain), 1-Gurthro Steenkamp.
Replacements - 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Tendai Mtawarira,
18-Francois Louw, 19-Heinrich Brussow, 20-Fourie du Preez,
21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Juan de Jongh.
