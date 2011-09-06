WELLINGTON, Sept 6 An Achilles injury could rule veteran lock Bakkies Botha out of the Springboks for their opening World Cup clash against Wales, the team said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Botha, who has a chronic condition called Achilles tendinosis, had suffered a flare-up of the injury, a team spokesman told reporters in Wellington.

Botha was the only player in the 30-man squad in doubt for the Pool D match in Wellington on Sunday. A possible loss of the 2007 World Cup winner could open the door for Danie Rossouw, Springboks number eight Pierre Spies said.

"Bakkies is a person you always miss, in his special way, but for us it's important to keep the routine of the team going," he added.

"Danie is very similar to Bakkies, so we'll just stick to the way we play, keep going with it and we won't change our plans.

"We'll wait and see how the week turns out and hopefully his foot can recover in time."

Reigning champions South Africa face a Wales side they have dominated in recent years, but one quietly confident of causing a boilover after confidence-building wins over England and Argentina in August.

Wales would need to play intelligent rugby and seize the few scoring opportunities likely to be on offer against the miserly Springboks defence if they were to have any hope of toppling the southern hemisphere giants, assistant coach Rob Howley said.

"We need to score two or three tries if we are to win the game and we are aware of that," he added.

"We keep talking to our players about having composure in particular moments (because) (the Springboks') scrambling defence is very good."

The coaching staff had taken a keen interest in Morne Steyn and the Springboks' 18-5 win over World Cup hosts New Zealand during the recent Tri-Nations tournament, with discipline a key lesson from the game.

Wales had conceded 54 points from penalties in their five games against South Africa in the preceding three years, which had all ended in defeats, said Howley.

"(We have to) make sure that we don't give any silly penalties away," the former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrumhalf said.

"If you look back at the New Zealand game, it went 3-0, 6-0, 9-0 after 15 minutes from 50 yards out.

"He (Steyn) is a wonderful kicker and you don't want to give (them)

