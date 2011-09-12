By Pete Kerr
HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 12 The wait was
almost over for Samoa on Monday after they announced the team
for their World Cup opener against Namibia in Rotorua.
The Pacific Island nation named an unchanged line-up from
the one that rattled the rugby establishment two months ago
beating Australia 32-23, and become the first team at this World
Cup to field the same side as played their final warm-up.
Samoan fullback Paul Williams, son of former All Black
winger Bryan Williams, told reporters in Rotorua the team was
looking forward to starting their campaign on Wednesday.
"We've had a good build-up but we're rugby players and we
like to be playing rugby, not training," he said
The Samoan starting line-up has just four players remaining
from the team that started their final match in the 2007
tournament, a 25-21 win against the United States.
But one of those returning players is giant winger Alesana
Tuilagi, who was so impressive against Australia in July, and
Williams is backing him to make an impact in this World Cup.
"As a fullback you're well aware of his potential so you
want to get him the ball as much as you can. He's all but barred
from the gym in his club (Leicester Tigers) in Europe because
they figure he's big and powerful enough. Any power testing we
do, he cleans us up. He's a formidable winger."
Williams said the Samoan's had taken note of the way
Namibian fly half Theuns Kotze kicked early points in their
World Cup opener against Fiji last Saturday and would be
interested to see his approach on Wednesday.
In Namibia's opening game Kotze had opened the scoring
against Fiji with a booming 56 metre penalty and slotted three
drop kicks in a four-minute burst, all in the first quarter of
the game.
However, Namibian coach Johan Diergaardt dismissed
suggestions of a pre-determined kicking strategy.
"It totally depends on the situation. We play the
situation."
Meanwhile, flanker Jacques Burger conceded playing Samoa
just four days after taking on their Pacific neighbours Fiji
would be a massive challenge for a team that is not fully
professional.
"It has to be (a factor). In four days we play two of the
most physical teams in the world. But there are no excuses. We
are up for it. A lot of the guys are amateurs so they don't play
two tough games in the same week. But we have to give our
absolute best and get everybody mentally up for it."
