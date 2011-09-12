HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 12 The wait was almost over for Samoa on Monday after they announced the team for their World Cup opener against Namibia in Rotorua.

The Pacific Island nation named an unchanged line-up from the one that rattled the rugby establishment two months ago beating Australia 32-23, and become the first team at this World Cup to field the same side as played their final warm-up.

Samoan fullback Paul Williams, son of former All Black winger Bryan Williams, told reporters in Rotorua the team was looking forward to starting their campaign on Wednesday.

"We've had a good build-up but we're rugby players and we like to be playing rugby, not training," he said

The Samoan starting line-up has just four players remaining from the team that started their final match in the 2007 tournament, a 25-21 win against the United States.

But one of those returning players is giant winger Alesana Tuilagi, who was so impressive against Australia in July, and Williams is backing him to make an impact in this World Cup.

"As a fullback you're well aware of his potential so you want to get him the ball as much as you can. He's all but barred from the gym in his club (Leicester Tigers) in Europe because they figure he's big and powerful enough. Any power testing we do, he cleans us up. He's a formidable winger."

Williams said the Samoan's had taken note of the way Namibian fly half Theuns Kotze kicked early points in their World Cup opener against Fiji last Saturday and would be interested to see his approach on Wednesday.

In Namibia's opening game Kotze had opened the scoring against Fiji with a booming 56 metre penalty and slotted three drop kicks in a four-minute burst, all in the first quarter of the game.

However, Namibian coach Johan Diergaardt dismissed suggestions of a pre-determined kicking strategy.

"It totally depends on the situation. We play the situation."

Meanwhile, flanker Jacques Burger conceded playing Samoa just four days after taking on their Pacific neighbours Fiji would be a massive challenge for a team that is not fully professional.

"It has to be (a factor). In four days we play two of the most physical teams in the world. But there are no excuses. We are up for it. A lot of the guys are amateurs so they don't play two tough games in the same week. But we have to give our absolute best and get everybody mentally up for it."

