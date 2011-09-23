By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 23 Igniting Fijian fire will be
the key to beating fierce rivals Samoa in their rugby World Cup
clash at Eden Park on Sunday, Fiji's assistant coach said.
The Pacific Islanders are meeting for the first time at a
World Cup and the Pool D clash is generating huge excitement
among fans in Auckland - home to the largest Polynesian
population in the world - who have made it a 60,000 sell out.
"We're using a lot of senior players with a good history of
playing Samoa to drive the conversation," Fijian assistant coach
Shannon Fraser told reporters on Friday.
"We, as coaches, can speak tactically and talk
statistically, but we've really got to ignite the flame within.
"The boys are pretty confident. It's a rivalry clash, a big
game."
Fiji have enjoyed the better record having won 25 of the 44
meetings between the teams but none of those contests match the
importance of Sunday's fixture.
Both sides easily won their opening matches against Namibia
but Fiji were hammered 49-3 by holders South Africa in their
second and Samoa lost 17-10 to Wales, meaning defeat on Sunday
would all but end the losers hopes of reaching the
quarter-finals.
Fijian captain Deacon Manu said that despite the
significance of the clash he thought both sides would stick to
their exciting brand of attacking rugby.
"It's going to be a typical game of Pacific Island rugby
really, it's fantastic it's a sell out, so that adds extra
emphasis on it," the prop told reporters.
BIG HITS
"Whenever we play the Samoans or the Tongans it's always a
physical match and there's a lot of big hits. There's a lot of
entertaining rugby, but we're obviously there to get the result
on the scoreboard.
"I'm sure both teams will obviously be going for the win,
but you know expressing yourselves as Pacific Islanders, that's
the free-flowing game that everyone's accustomed to, so we're
certainly not going away from that."
Fiji reached the last eight four years ago after stunning
Wales 38-34 in the final match of the pool phase to advance at
the expense of the Six Nations side.
Should the Fijians overcome their rivals on Sunday they have
the opportunity to repeat their efforts of 2007 when they play
Wales in Hamilton on Oct. 2, which is likely to be a straight
shootout for the runners-up spot in the pool behind the
Springboks.
Manu, however, was not overlooking the first hurdle of
beating Samoa, who produced a surprise win over Australia in
Sydney in July.
"We need to match them physically, they're such a physical
side and looking at the team that they have there, they've
certainly bolstered their side since we last played them," Manu
said, referring to their 36-18 win in the Pacific Nations Cup in
July.
"We're certainly aware of all their threats and we just need
to contain them and make sure we focus on what we need to do."
Samoan assistant coach Tom Coventry was confident his
players would not be overawed by the importance of the match.
"A lot of these boys are seasoned professionals," the New
Zealander told reporters.
"They play a lot of rugby in Britain and Europe and in New
Zealand, so they're no novices when it comes to getting
themselves up for big occasions.
"If you're worried about going out there and letting the
occasion get on top of you and let emotions take over then
you're at a serious risk."
