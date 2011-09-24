AUCKLAND, Sept 24 Samoa must avoid getting caught up in the party atmosphere at Eden Park on Sunday if they are to beat Pacific rivals Fiji and keep their rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes alive, assistant coach Tom Coventry said on Saturday.

The two Pacific Islanders meet in a 60,000 sellout Pool D clash in Auckland, home to the largest Polynesian population in the world, with the losers all but out of the knockout stages.

Samoa's surprise July victory over Australia in Sydney, resulted in a drive in ticket sales for the match between two of the most entertaining sides in world rugby but Coventry warned the result, not style, was the only goal on Sunday.

"We do not want to get up getting caught playing a festival game. There will be a lot of cheering and the Pacific Island fans know their rugby," Coventry told reporters in Auckland on Saturday.

"We have to be conscious we are in a World Cup and it is a test match that will decide which one of us progresses into the following week. We have spoken about it and hopefully all will go to plan."

Both sides hammered Namibia in their opening match but Fiji were then beaten 49-3 by holders South Africa and Wales overcame Samoa 17-10 making the match, the first between the pair at a World Cup, the most important to date.

While both are renowned for their physical, attacking play they can also be guilty of losing focus and making silly errors in matches.

Coventry was confident, though, that the experience of playing in Europe's top leagues would help his players eradicate such problems and cope with the pressure of the big occasion.

"The clashes go a long way back but when the Pacific Island nations come together there is always a lot of feeling," Coventry said.

"That has been addressed. We are relying on a lot of experience the big boys bring. We have a lot of experience. We have guys playing in Britain so they have experienced big crowds before.

"We are making sure the hype is under control. We have to make sure the moment does not get ahead of us."

BE SMART

Samoa's hulking winger Alesana Tuilagi, who is often seen barging through opposition tacklers, expects another physical game on Sunday but warned of keeping a cool head.

"Samoa playing Fiji is always a physical game," said the 111-kilogram try machine who plays his club rugby in England with Leicester.

"It's not always going to have to be physical, sometimes you have to be smart."

Fiji assistant coach Shannon Fraser said his side, who beat Samoa 36-18 in the last meeting between the two in July, were looking forward to the pressure of the must-win situation.

"It is a pool game we must win. That's reality and it is the result of not having beaten South Africa. That has put us into sudden-death and Samoa is in the same situation," he told reporters at the team's hotel in Auckland.

"That is what it is about. That is exactly why you do it and the players enjoy the moment, the players enjoy the challenge."

