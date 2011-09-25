(Recasts with dropped quotes)
* Pisi kicks 15 points for Samoa
* Samoans score two tries in win
By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 25 Flyhalf Tusi Pisi kicked 15
points as Samoa kept alive their hopes of a rugby World Cup
quarter-final berth by beating rivals Fiji 27-7 in a turgid
struggle at a damp Eden Park on Sunday.
The first rugby World Cup meeting between the two teams had
generated huge excitement among fans in Auckland anticipating
attacking, running rugby but tricky conditions led to numerous
handling errors in a scrappy encounter watched by 60,000.
Samoa's second victory after beating Namibia and losing to
Wales, means they have a chance of qualifying from Pool D for
the knockout stages if they can overcome holders South Africa in
Albany on Friday, while Fiji are all but out of contention.
Samoa played without their usual attacking, running play as
they opted to kick a lot of ball to control territory and
assistant coach Brian McLean said there was more to come from
his side.
"We varied the game a little bit more today than we did
against Wales so that was an improvement but we are certainly
not playing to our potential that is for sure," the Australian
told reporters.
The carnival atmosphere in Auckland, home to the largest
Polynesian population in the world, heightened before kick-off
when Fiji launched into their pre-match challenge, the Cibi,
after Samoa had begun their Siva Tau.
However, the 23 handling errors from the two sides after a
morning of rain in Auckland threatened to spoil the Pacific
Island party.
With the mistakes frequent, Samoa wisely abandoned their
running game and opted to play for territory, shrewdly pinning
Fiji back in their own 22 for long periods of the match with a
number of clever kicks.
The Samoans relied on the boot of Pisi for points early on
and the flyhalf stroked over his first penalty in the sixth
minute after Fiji were penalised for being offside.
A scrum infringement allowed Pisi to kick another penalty
before he landed an impressive 35-metre drop goal in the 13th
minute.
Another penalty stretched the lead to 12-0 at halftime as
Fiji looked stunned after a poor 40 minutes where they failed to
threaten their opponents line.
More Fijian errors followed at the start of the second
period when they were penalised in front of their posts for not
releasing and Pisi gratefully slotted over another kick to
extend the lead to 15.
The sun finally poked through with 20 minutes remaining as
both team provided the expectant crowd with some skillful play.
Samoan scrumhalf Kahn Fotuali'i wriggled over for the
opening try after a seven-metre dart, bouncing off some flimsy
Fijian tackles but Pisi failed to convert.
The score finally brought a reaction from Fiji and with one
of their rare forays in to the Samoan 22, flanker Netani Edward
Talei crashed over from short range to give them hope.
However, any thoughts of a comeback were quashed minutes
later when Samoan number eight George Stowers scored a try in
the corner after a break from the impressive fullback Paul
Williams, who kicked the conversion from the touchline.
"We didn't really respect our ball in the first half, we
failed to hold on to the ball through our phases," Fijian
captain Deacon Manu told reporters.
"I was very disappointed at our turnover rate. We were
nervous early on and we missed plenty of tackles. That first
half we didn't really fire any shots."
