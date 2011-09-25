AUCKLAND, Sept 25 Flyhalf Tusi Pisi booted four
penalties and a drop goal to keep alive Samoa's slim hopes of
qualifying for the rugby World Cup quarter-finals as they beat
fellow Pacific islanders Fiji 27-7 in their Pool D clash at Eden
Park on Sunday.
Scrumhalf Kahn Fotuali'i and number eight George Stowers
scored second-half tries -- one of which was converted by
fullback Paul Williams -- for the Samoans, who dominated
territory and possession against the error-ridden Fijians.
Fijian blindside flanker Netani Edward Talei crashed over
for his side's only try after Fotuali'i scored to give them some
hope of forging a late fightback but Stowers' immediate reply
ended any chances they had of winning the game.
The sides had met 46 times in the past, though Sunday's game
in Auckland, which is the largest Polynesian city in the world
and provided a crowd of 60,000, had never met in the World Cup.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by
Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories