AUCKLAND, Sept 25 Fiji flyhalf Nicky Little rued his team's lack of fight in a 27-7 loss to Samoa at the rugby World Cup on Sunday as the highly-anticipated Pacific Islands clash failed to produce fireworks.

Samoa overran their rivals in the Pool D match played in a carnival atmosphere at a packed Eden Park as the Fijians floundered in a crucial game that leaves them with virtually no chance of reaching the knockout stages.

It took the Fijians more than half an hour to breach the Samoan 22 and Little said they had paid the price for straying from their traditional style.

"I feel sorry for Samoa. We did not put up a good enough fight so apologies for that," Little told reporters after winning his 70th cap. "I do not think we fired a shot and in games like this you've got to.

"Some individuals did not want to keep the ball today. We have a number one priority to play our style of rugby and to keep the bums on the seats happy."

With both teams having lost already in Pool D, the Eden Park encounter was billed as a 'loser goes home' match and expected to produce a display of attacking rugby.

However, the Samoans adapted to the rainy conditions and demonstrated a canny kicking game to pressurise their opponents into making mistakes.

Flyhalf Tusi Pisi was central to that tactic and also kicked 15 points in the first meeting between the teams at a World Cup.

"We had to keep to our structures and not get stuck playing jungle rugby," Pisi told reporters. "It was good to grind out a win, not just for ourselves and our families, but for our communities as well."

Despite the lack of scintillating action, fans in the stands cheered and roared on the two teams throughout the game and man-of-the-match Paul Williams, who produced a number of linebreaks, was grateful for their efforts.

"It was a great occasion to be on Eden Park and really special to do it with family and friends in the crowd," the Samoan fullback told reporters.

Although Fiji enjoyed more possession, Samoa proved stronger in the scrum and in the tackle, turning over ball frequently or slowing it down for their opponents at the rucks.

"You do not want to be chasing Fijians around all day so we worked really hard at the breakdown," Williams said.

Next up for Samoa is another massive clash against holders South Africa in Albany on Friday where victory could clinch a quarter-final spot.

"It is a tough game for us. They are playing really well at the moment but you never know what will happen come Friday," Samoan winger Alesana Tuilagi said.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Peter Rutherford.)

