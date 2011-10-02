AUCKLAND Oct 2 Samoa centre Eliota Sapolu
Fuimaono faces a misconduct hearing, World Cup organisers said
on Sunday, after the Gloucester player launched his second
tirade of the tournament on Twitter following his side's 13-5
loss to South Africa.
Sapolu Fuimaono labelled Welsh referee Nigel Owens "biased"
and a "racist" on the social media site after an indifferent
refereeing display on Friday. The loss ensured Samoa failed to
qualify for the quarter-finals from Pool D.
"The charges brought against the player are for misconduct
in breach of section 18 of the rugby World Cup disciplinary
programme and for alleged infractions of the tournament terms of
participation," organisers said in a statement.
The Samoan had previously apologised and escaped punishment
for an earlier outburst on the social media site in which he
compared the scheduling of World Cup matches to the holocaust.
Organisers said he had been issued a formal warning for that
initial outburst.
The case will be heard by the independent judicial officer
Jeff Blackett of England, with the date and time to be
confirmed.
Sapolu Fuimaono's expletive-filled tirade included comments
that the match at North Harbour Stadium was his last at
international level.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clare Fallon; To
comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories