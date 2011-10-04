AUCKLAND Oct 4 Samoa centre Eliota Sapolu Fuimaono has been suspended from all rugby after he failed to appear at a judicial hearing in Auckland on Tuesday after he criticised Welsh referee Nigel Owens on social networking website Twitter.

Sapolu Fuimaono had labelled Owens "biased' and a "racist" after his side's 13-5 World Cup loss to South Africa last week and was ordered to appear at a hearing on Tuesday.

The IRB said the hearing was adjourned by judicial officer Jeff Blackett when Sapolu Fuimaono failed to appear and the 30-year-old had been provisionally suspended until he faced the charges.

Sapolu Fuimaono, who plays for English club Gloucester, had said in his expletive-laden tirade last week that he had retired from international rugby after Samoa failed to qualify for the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories