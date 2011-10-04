* Samoa centre suspended after Twitter rant

* Says he will fight for justice (adds player's response)

AUCKLAND Oct 4 Samoa centre Eliota Sapolu Fuimaono is willing to face down the International Rugby Board (IRB) to achieve "justice" for the smaller nations after he was suspended from all rugby when he failed to appear at a judicial hearing in Auckland on Tuesday.

Sapolu Fuimaono had been summoned to the hearing after he labelled Welsh referee Nigel Owens "biased' and a "racist" on social networking website Twitter following his side's 13-5 World Cup Pool D loss to South Africa on Friday.

The IRB said the hearing was adjourned by judicial officer Jeff Blackett when the player failed to appear, and then suspended him until another hearing could be held.

"I had an idea there was a hearing but I had no idea when," the 30-year-old Gloucester centre told Television New Zealand on Tuesday. "It's ridiculous, they have obviously put out a punishment without hearing the other side of the story.

"You can't just suspend someone without hearing the other person's side of the story."

Sapolu Fuimaono, a trained lawyer, said the IRB had been "blatantly unfair" with their treatment of tier two nations and did not think he would get a fair hearing from them.

"I'm more likely to get an unfair hearing than a fair one," he added.

The Samoan had previously apologised and escaped punishment for an earlier outburst on the social media site in which he compared the scheduling of Samoa's World Cup matches to the holocaust.

Organisers said he had been issued with a formal warning for that initial outburst.

'FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE'

Match scheduling has been a controversial issue at the World Cup and the IRB has been criticised for giving the smaller nations shorter turnaround times between matches.

"What you have here is a group of people, the IRB, treating another group of people Tier Two or the smaller teams, like crap," he added.

The 30-year-old had said in his expletive-laden tirade against Owens that he had retired from international rugby after Samoa failed to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Owens had an indifferent refereeing display in the South Africa-Samoa match and showed a controversial red card to Sapolu Fuimaono's team mate Paul Williams late on after a clash with Heinrich Brussow.

The IRB have since backed Owens and appointed him to take charge of the tournament's fourth quarter-final between New Zealand and Argentina in Auckland on Sunday.

Sapulo Fuimaono said he realised his rugby career could come to an end because of the row.

"To throw away rugby because I'm fighting for justice is odd," he added. "If that happens I'm definitely not throwing it away, I'm having my career squashed by injustice."

"I just want the next generation of Samoan rugby players to be given a level playing field."