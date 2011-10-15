AUCKLAND Oct 16 Samoa centre Eliota Sapolu
Fuimaono has been given a six-month ban from all rugby,
suspended for two years, after a disciplinary panel found him
guilty of misconduct for a Twitter rant in which he called a
senior referee racist and biased.
The 30-year-old Gloucester player will also be expected to
apologise to referee Nigel Owens, do 100 hours of community
service at the International Rugby Board (IRB) high performance
centre in Samoa and attend a refeering course, rugby World Cup
organisers said.
"If the player fails to comply with any of the above
conditions or makes any public criticism which results in a
proven misconduct offence regarding a match official, the IRB or
the disciplinary process, the six month playing suspension will
be activated immediately," organisers said.
Sapolu Fuimaoano had launched his tirade against Owens after
the Welshman's display in Samoa's 13-5 loss to South Africa in
their final pool game at North Harbour Stadium on Sept. 30
